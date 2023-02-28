South Africa’s businesses are scaling with the right technology

South African businesses are scaling with the right technology. Discover how Zoho enables growth and success. Image: Supplied

South Africa's business landscape is evolving, with small businesses on the rise. Once the backbone of the economy, they are scaling into the mid-market segment, powered by digital adoption, increased funding, and the drive for efficiency. While growth brings exciting opportunities, it also increases complexity, customers, transactions, and demands. This makes it imperative for businesses to use technology that scales with them without breaking the bank or their operational processes. That's where a multi-functional, scalable business software like Zoho makes a difference. Unlike many global software providers that price their products at a premium in USD or EUR, Zoho offers local pricing in ZAR, eliminating currency risks and making high-quality business tools affordable and accessible to local businesses. The shift: Small businesses are levelling up For years, small businesses have invested in and fuelled South Africa's economy. Now, they are reaping the rewards. 90% of new jobs in South Africa will come from SMEs by 2030 (National Development Plan).

Mid-market businesses in South Africa have grown by 22% over the past five years, mainly due to digital adoption (IDC, 2023).

Cloud-based business solutions are growing at 16% annually, showing a shift to digital-first operations.

Small businesses are leveling up with the right tools. Image: Supplied

Growing businesses, however, face a different set of complexities. They can no longer rely on spreadsheets, social media, and messaging apps to manage orders, service requests, and support issues because they are: Siloed solutions from different providers that don't "talk" with each other

Powered by different technologies

Supported by different companies

Come with steep learning curves What they need is a powerful, integrated, cost-effective technology platform that can scale with them as they grow, yet intuitive enough to use right from the first day. Technology that scales with your business As businesses expand, so do their challenges: more employees, higher transaction volumes, increased customer expectations, and tougher competition. In the quest for a suitable solution, there are two main hurdles businesses face: A future-proofed technology platform that will work just as smoothly 10 years from now, eliminating the hassle of platform migration and ensuring uninterrupted business growth down the line.

Finding the right platform that comes without a supersized price tag and a dedicated team of specialists to manage the IT backend.

Technology that grows with your business. See how Zoho helps scale your success. Image: Supplied

Zoho solves these key issues with its suite of 55+ business applications that work together seamlessly. From CRM and finance to marketing, collaboration, and IT management, Zoho provides an all-in-one technology platform designed for growing businesses. A business can pick the tool or tools it needs to solve its most pressing issues and add other products as and when it requires them along its growth journey. For instance, an ecommerce business can start with Zoho Commerce, Zoho's trusted ecommerce software. As the business grows and orders pour in, it can integrate with Zoho Inventory to manage its catalog. Down the line, based on its growth trajectory, it could integrate with Zoho SalesIQ for customer support and Zoho PageSense for website analytics. Businesses have the freedom to pick and choose the software they wish to deploy and are not locked into buying the entire suite right from day one. Here are more ways South African businesses use Zoho to scale Sell smarter with Zoho CRM

Track leads, automate sales workflows, and get AI-powered insights—so your sales team closes deals faster. Streamline finances with Zoho Books

More growth means more invoices, expenses, and tax compliance. Zoho Books automates accounting, keeping your finances in check while ensuring compliance with South African tax laws. Drive real marketing impact with Zoho Marketing Automatio

Zoho helps businesses run data-driven campaigns, map customer journeys, automate outreach, and track performance—all from one application Collaborate efficiently with Zoho Workplace

More growth means more teamwork. Zoho Workplace offers businesses email, cloud storage, video conferencing, and office suites in one place. Why local pricing matters Most global software providers charge in foreign currencies, leaving South African businesses to bear the brunt of exchange rate fluctuations. Zoho offers pricing for all of its products in ZAR, making costs predictable and affordable. What this means for your business No shocking price hikes due to currency fluctuations

Lower upfront costs compared to international competitors

More value from enterprise-grade features at SME-friendly prices The future is digital and affordable South African businesses are at a turning point. Those who invest in the right technology today will be tomorrow's market leaders.

The shift toward a more affordable and digitally-driven future Image: Supplied