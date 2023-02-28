STADIO School of Fashion has launched its Diploma in Clothing Production. STADIO School of Fashion has launched its Diploma in Clothing Production.

Employment opportunities for graduates abound.

“Our economy needs to grow much faster if we are to meaningfully reduce unemployment” according to President Ramaphosa.

To achieve this government needs to promote investment and develop master plans in sectors of the economy such as automotive, clothing and textiles, poultry, sugar, agriculture and global business services.

The master plans that have been concluded are supporting the revival of the relevant sectors, the injection of investment by the private sector and the creation of new jobs and livelihoods.

The clothing manufacturing industry in South Africa contributes around one-third of GDP it is an important sector to invest in, which is why government’s Textile, Footwear and Clothing cluster Master Plan intends increasing the amount of locally made garments in-stores from 44% to 65% by 2030. If it succeeds it could create 120 0000 more jobs, bringing the total number of work opportunities across the entire fashion supply chain to 330 000.

It’s against this background that the STADIO School of Fashion has launched its Diploma in Clothing Production. With such a renewed optimism in the local industry, there are now more employment opportunities for graduates across the fashion supply chain.

These range from pattern makers, garment constructionists, fashion designers to quality assurance officers, and more. Further, the more that consumers support “local” the more cost-effective garments are, meaning South Africa becomes more competitive when our borders fully open up again.

The three-year Diploma is saturated with up-to-date trends in terms of good practices (both nationally and internationally), creative, technical and technological content to ensure that graduates contribute to the broader transformation of the South African cultural and economic context.

STADIO School of Fashion has launched its Diploma in Clothing Production.

Leading the way with Lectra

Learning Lectra pattern-making software is of great relevance to students wanting to enter the fashion industry, as it is one of the most widely used computer-aided design (CAD) software in clothing production. By mastering this software, you can increase your chances of getting hired after graduation and improve your overall competitiveness in the field of fashion.

One of the key benefits of learning Lectra is that it allows for precise pattern-making and grading. The software automates many repetitive tasks, freeing up time for students to focus on the creative aspects of apparel construction. The increased accuracy and efficiency of the pattern-making process can result in a higher-quality final product.

Another advantage of learning Lectra is that it enables seamless collaboration between team members and departments. This is especially important for students who wish to work in large fashion companies where teamwork will be essential for successful product development. With Lectra, students learn that they can easily share their work with others, receive feedback, and make changes in real time. This dramatically improves the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the clothing production process.

In addition to these benefits, using Lectra can also help students gain a deeper understanding of the technical aspects of apparel production. This software provides a visual representation of the patterns and grading processes, allowing students to see the results of their work in real time. This aids them in better understanding the interplay between design and technical aspects such as fabric consumption, garment construction, and production costs.

The Diploma in Clothing Production offered at STADIO School of Fashion incorporates Lectra pattern-making software into the learning programme. We understand that it is a valuable investment for our Clothing Production students’ future careers. It will provide you with a wealth of benefits that can give you a competitive advantage in the fashion industry.

You will be able to work with improved accuracy and efficiency in your production processes, benefit from enhanced collaboration skills when working with various teams and have a deeper understanding of the technical aspects of fashion design. These skills will greatly benefit STADIO School of Fashion graduates and set them apart as they embark on their careers in the fashion industry.

“The fashion industry is made up of far more than designers and seamstresses; there is an entire supply chain of opportunities that exist within it and that require a certain skillset. We focus on all the aspects of the production chain, from design implementation to product execution and include modules such as Textile Theory, Apparel Design & Production, Business Processes, Digital Practices and Entrepreneurship,” comments Mariette Smit, STADIO School of Fashion’s Programme Coordinator.

“We are proud of our local fashion industry as it plays a notable role in our economic development, both from being a key financial contributor as well as a job creator and are delighted that we are able to help mould the industry’s next generation of talent. Upon graduation, students can enter the industry as part of an already established production chain, aid in creating such a production chain, or even initiate their own brand,” says Smith.

President Cyril Ramaphosa: 2023 State of the Nation Address | South African Government (www.gov.za)