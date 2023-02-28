Smart Metering in Botswana is Reshaping Africa's Water Future

Smart water meters deployed in Mogoditshane, Botswana, enabling real-time monitoring and efficient water management. Image: Supplied

In the face of increasing water scarcity and ageing infrastructure, Botswana has taken a bold step forward, marking a significant milestone in sustainable water management. At the heart of this transformation is a powerful partnership between Conlog and Allgreen Holdings, brought to life through the deployment of Conlog’s iDM.Hydra water demand management system. This collaboration is both a business relationship and a shared mission. As Conlog’s exclusive distribution partner for water solutions in Botswana, Allgreen Holdings plays a pivotal role in not only delivering the technology, but driving its successful implementation and long-term impact across the region. The partnership began when the Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) of Botswana issued a tender for smart prepayment water meters featuring ultrasonic flowmeters. With local expertise and a deep understanding of Botswana’s utility needs, Allgreen Holdings approached Conlog for their Smart Water Management solution. The result was a seamless integration of Conlog’s iDM.Hydra with Diehl Metering’s Hydrus ultrasonic meter; a combination specifically created to address Botswana’s most pressing water challenges.

The dedicated teams from Conlog and Allgreen Holdings Image: Supplied

The deployment of 11,680 iDM.Hydra units in Mogoditshane has already proven the efficacy of this solution. These smart meters enable real-time monitoring, consumption control, and improved service delivery. For residents, this translates into accurate billing, reduced water loss, and the power to manage water usage through an easy-to-use prepaid vending platform. For utilities, it brings improved revenue collection, early leak detection, and a significant reduction in non-revenue water. The iDM.Hydra’s STS-compliant valve and Diehl’s Hydrus ultrasonic meter works in tandem to deliver precise consumption data free from the noise of air or impurities that often distort readings in traditional meters. It’s a smart system designed for demanding environments, offering reliable performance where mechanical meters typically fall short. The ultrasonic technology ensures measurements remain accurate regardless of water quality, while the integrated leak detection and tamper alerts drive efficiency and transparency throughout the water supply chain. But while the technology is groundbreaking, it’s the local enablement that makes this deployment exceptional.

Founded in 2009, Allgreen Holdings is a 100% Botswana-owned company specialising in sustainable, smart metering solutions. Their unique value lies in their deep-rooted commitment to delivering eco-friendly innovations tailored to the needs of both public and private sectors. As the on-the-ground force behind installation, commissioning, and first-line support, Allgreen Holdings is the critical bridge between advanced technology and everyday impact. From managing the Meter Operations Centre and vending system to engaging directly with communities, their role is both technical and transformational. The initial success in Mogoditshane is just the beginning. Further rollouts are planned in surrounding regions including Mmopane, Metsimotlhabe, Gabane, Kumakwane, Mmokolodi, and Tloaneng; areas identified by WUC as priority zones due to rising urbanisation and infrastructure strain. The iDM.Hydra deployment is more than a utility upgrade. It’s a model that emphasises how technology and local partnerships can co-create meaningful change. Residents now have access to reliable, transparent water services. Utilities benefit from operational efficiency, accurate data, and improved revenue assurance; moving Botswana one step closer to a sustainable, water-secure future.

The installation of advanced smart water meters is transforming water management in Botswana, providing residents with accurate billing and utilities with improved revenue collection Image: Supplied