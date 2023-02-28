ATFX’s Long-Term Vision for Growth: Advancing financial education in South Africa through the Duke of Edinburgh Cup

ATFX at the Forefront: Championing Community and Excellence at the Duke of Edinburgh Cup 2025 South Africa Qualifier. Image: Supplied

Mr. Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering traders and making a positive impact in the communities it serves, as ATFX continues to expand its footprint in the fintech industry. This commitment was highlighted during the recent Duke of Edinburgh Cup 2025 South Africa Qualifier—an event that ATFX has proudly partnered for eight consecutive years. Mr. Joe Li explained that ATFX’s partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh Cup holds deep significance, aligning with the company’s core philosophy of driving positive change in society. The values championed by the Cup—empowerment, opportunity, and youth development—resonate with ATFX’s mission to support the next generation.

Driving Change On and Off the Course – ATFX Celebrates 8 Years of Sponsorship Image: Supplied

Strategy for 2025 Mr. Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, shared that the company’s 2025 strategy, themed “Illuminate the Future Spectrum,” is centred on empowering traders with innovative tools and actionable insights. ATFX aims to guide clients through the complexities of the financial markets, helping them adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving environment. At the heart of this strategy are core values: Stay Hungry for continuous growth and innovation; Stay Humble to learn, adapt, and collaborate with purpose; and Stay Full-Hearted with an unwavering passion for excellence and positive impact. By fostering a future where clients can navigate the global trading landscape confidently, ATFX is committed to transparency and innovation in its offerings.

Driving Innovation Through Core Values and Client Focus "At ATFX, we're all about delivering a top-tier client experience by blending cutting-edge technology with personalized service," said Mr. Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. "We invest heavily in innovation to keep our platform user-friendly, secure, and responsive. With tools like advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, we're able to offer a customized trading experience for every client—no matter their location or level of expertise. Our focus on client satisfaction and ongoing improvement is what sets us apart in the fintech space." ATFX’s regulatory presence in multiple jurisdictions—including licenses from top-tier authorities such as the UK’s FCA, South Africa’s FSCA, Australia’s ASIC, UAE’s SCA, and Hong Kong’s SFC—all serve as a cornerstone of its global strategy. These licenses reflect ATFX’s unwavering commitment to compliance and client protection, empowering the company to operate with credibility and trust in diverse markets. In an increasingly competitive industry, holding licenses in key financial hubs allows ATFX to offer secure and transparent trading services to clients worldwide. This regulatory strength distinguishes ATFX from its competitors, reinforcing its position as a trusted, forward-thinking fintech broker that delivers consistent value across regions. Linton White, Regional Head for ATFX Africa, highlighted that ATFX Africa is a licensed Over-the-Counter Derivative Provider (ODP), regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. The company offers a broad range of financial instruments tailored to meet the diverse needs of traders across the African continent, including currencies, commodities like gold and oil, and global indices. In response to evolving market trends and increasing client demand, ATFX recently introduced cryptocurrency and XAU/ZAR trading pairs, underscoring its commitment to innovation and localised service. ATFX Africa has also been awarded Africa’s Best and Most Trusted Broker, a testament to its dedication to building strong relationships with clients and delivering reliable, cutting-edge trading experiences.

Trader Education as a Strategic Priority Looking ahead, one of ATFX Africa’s key strategic focuses is trader education. The company believes that empowering individuals with the right knowledge is fundamental to long-term success in the financial markets. Currently, ATFX offers a wide range of free online trading materials designed to support both new and experienced traders. "We're really excited about an upcoming partnership with one of the biggest tertiary education institutions in Africa," said Linton White, Regional Head for ATFX. "It’s a great opportunity to grow our educational reach and help more people gain the skills and confidence to navigate the trading world." Events like the Duke of Edinburgh Cup not only reinforce ATFX’s presence in key regions but also contribute to its CSR initiative, ATFX Cares, which focuses on giving back to the community through youth empowerment and education.

A proud moment as ATFX continues its legacy of supporting community-driven events Image: Supplied