Golden Years to Gap Years: Every Age Deserves Travel Time

If you think retirement is all about slippers, Sudoku, and staying home with a cup of rooibos, it’s time for a total rethink.

Retirement, for millions of South Africans, doesn’t mean slowing down. Rather, it means finally going everywhere they didn’t have time for.

Globally, around 37% of all travellers in 2024 were aged 60+, with retirees spending between 5% to 10% of their annual budgets on travel. Retirees are now one of the most powerful segments transforming the tourism industry as we know it.

“Today’s over-50s are seasoned, self-assured, and often very well-travelled,” says Lynette Machiri, Customer Experience Leader at Flight Centre South Africa. “They’re not chasing checklists of tourist spots. They want soul-filling journeys. They’re savvier about their time, money and energy – and travel is something they’re deeply intentional about.”

Retirees have the upper hand.

Think about it: You’re no longer at the mercy of school schedules or limited leave days. You might have built-up savings or rental income. Your time, finally, is your own.

According to Machiri, many of Flight Centre’s most seasoned travellers are those who’ve recently retired or downsized their careers. “They’re free to travel midweek, book shoulder-season specials, and take longer trips. That flexibility makes a huge difference in both cost and experience.”

But there’s more to it than logistics. The emotional and mental benefits of travel at this stage of life are deeply valuable:

It reignites your sense of identity and adventure post-career.

It provides precious opportunities for connection – whether it’s couples rediscovering intimacy or grandparents travelling with grandchildren.

It keeps your brain agile, your senses stimulated, and your spirit young.

Machiri adds: “We’re seeing more multigenerational trips than ever before. Families want to create memories while they can. A trip to Mauritius can be more bonding than a dozen Sunday lunches. That kind of time is priceless.”