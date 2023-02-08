Golden Years to Gap Years: Every Age Deserves Travel Time
Retirement, for millions of South Africans, doesn’t mean slowing down. Rather, it means finally going everywhere they didn’t have time for.
If you think retirement is all about slippers, Sudoku, and staying home with a cup of rooibos, it’s time for a total rethink.
Globally, around 37% of all travellers in 2024 were aged 60+, with retirees spending between 5% to 10% of their annual budgets on travel. Retirees are now one of the most powerful segments transforming the tourism industry as we know it.
“Today’s over-50s are seasoned, self-assured, and often very well-travelled,” says Lynette Machiri, Customer Experience Leader at Flight Centre South Africa. “They’re not chasing checklists of tourist spots. They want soul-filling journeys. They’re savvier about their time, money and energy – and travel is something they’re deeply intentional about.”
Retirees have the upper hand.
Think about it: You’re no longer at the mercy of school schedules or limited leave days. You might have built-up savings or rental income. Your time, finally, is your own.
According to Machiri, many of Flight Centre’s most seasoned travellers are those who’ve recently retired or downsized their careers. “They’re free to travel midweek, book shoulder-season specials, and take longer trips. That flexibility makes a huge difference in both cost and experience.”
But there’s more to it than logistics. The emotional and mental benefits of travel at this stage of life are deeply valuable:
- It reignites your sense of identity and adventure post-career.
- It provides precious opportunities for connection – whether it’s couples rediscovering intimacy or grandparents travelling with grandchildren.
- It keeps your brain agile, your senses stimulated, and your spirit young.
Machiri adds: “We’re seeing more multigenerational trips than ever before. Families want to create memories while they can. A trip to Mauritius can be more bonding than a dozen Sunday lunches. That kind of time is priceless.”
Adventure knows no age – explore new horizons together
How to make retirement travel more affordable & stress-free
While travel is an investment, it doesn’t have to blow your budget. Here’s how to travel smart, according to Flight Centre’s Travel Experts – especially when the rand has its ups and downs.
1. Work with experienced travel agents
The world of travel is constantly changing (from flight regulations to insurance coverage), so having an expert guide matters.
Travel agents are trained to create travel plans that suit individual retirement goals and physical needs. They handle everything from accessible accommodation requests to advising on travel insurance for pre-existing conditions. The peace of mind is massive, especially when you’re travelling abroad or solo.
Further to this, many travel agencies offer unique deals, such as Flight Centre’s Bundle & Save offer, which can make that investment go even further:
“By bundling your international return flights with travel insurance in one booking, you unlock significant savings,” Machiri explains. “That gives you both financial value and full protection if your plans unexpectedly change – which, let’s face it, happens more often now than it ever did.”
2. Choose all-inclusive options
Unexpected costs on holiday? No, thanks. All-inclusive packages have become popular across all ages, but older travellers especially appreciate the predictability.
“These packages simplify planning and create a level of comfort, especially for South Africans exploring new regions,” says Machiri. “Add-on excursions, transportation, meals, and even gratuities are typically handled. It frees you up emotionally to just enjoy the destination fully.”
3. Time it right
While younger travellers often hit the skies during school holidays and festive seasons, retirees get to skip the crowds and the price hikes. Machiri recommends:
- Booking during “shoulder seasons” (the few weeks just before or after peak times) for the best deals
- Choosing midweek departures to save on flights
- Taking advantage of location-based specials that agents have early access to
And while retirees are exploring newfound freedom in their golden years, younger travellers aren't waiting nearly as long to claim theirs.
Retirement is all about enjoying life to the fullest.
Younger generations and ‘micro-retirement’
A growing number of young professionals (especially Generation Z) are flipping the script when it comes to the idea of waiting until your golden years to travel.
Their approach? Instead of saving travel for life’s final chapters, they’re taking intentional mini-breaks between jobs or career transitions to travel now, when energy is high and inspiration runs deep.
“This generation is not afraid to plan differently,” Machiri notes. “They’re not waiting ‘until the kids are grown’ or until their mortgage is paid off. Many are postponing starting a family and reducing day-to-day spending, so they’re free to take 3- to 6-month mini-breaks, travelling purposefully, and returning with renewed direction – often using saved-up leave or freelance work to fund the time away.”
But whether you’re 25 or 65, the underlying drive is the same:
- More flexibility
- A desire to live meaningfully
“I think what’s exciting,” says Machiri, “is that both younger and older travellers are starting to align around lifestyle values. Freedom. Purpose. Experience-forward living. Travel sits right at the heart of that.”
Adventure doesn’t come with an age limit
Mindset > milestone: Why ‘now’ is always the right time
The new chapter of retirement is about leaning in. Leaning into places you’ve only seen in brochures. Into food that scares you in the best way. Into moments of complete perspective shift. Into you.
And just as micro-retirements are changing the trajectory of younger professionals, post-career travel is transforming what retirement looks and feels like worldwide.
According to Machiri, this shift is strongly linked to broader cultural momentum:
“We’re seeing people across generations re-evaluate what they want from life,” she says. “After Covid-19, there’s been a rise in urgency. People don’t want to wait for ‘someday’ anymore. Add rising economic pressure and less job certainty into that mix... and it makes sense that both retirees and young professionals are rejecting rigid timelines in favour of more intentional living.”
In short, it’s no longer a case of reward after work – it’s about designing time on your terms.
One thing is clear: whether your dream is floating down the Danube, walking in Patagonia, or simply sipping wine in Stellenbosch without checking the clock, the future of meaningful travel doesn’t belong to a certain age group. It belongs to a mindset. And that mindset starts now.
