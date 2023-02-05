STADIO’s Role in Tackling South Africa’s Teacher Shortage

STADIO’s School of Education is stepping up to prepare the next generation of educators for a brighter future Image: Supplied

Almost everyone can remember a teacher who made a lasting difference in their life. Great teachers don’t just deliver educational content – they open up opportunities, ignite curiosity, and offer encouragement that can shape a child’s future. But South Africa simply doesn’t have enough of them. Each year, the country produces around 15,000 new teachers – far short of the 25,000 needed. With almost half the current teaching workforce nearing retirement age, and many others taking up better-paying posts overseas, there’s growing urgency to attract, train and retain more skilled teachers locally. Recognising this, STADIO’s School of Education is working to bridge the gap between the lecture room and the classroom. Its teacher training programmes are designed not only to attract aspiring educators but to thoroughly prepare them for the complex and often challenging environments they’ll work in.

Equipping teachers for the workplace Teaching has always been more than a job – it’s a profession that demands resilience, empathy, adaptability, and deep commitment. Today’s educators face an increasingly demanding landscape: from managing large classes and limited resources to supporting learners’ emotional and psychological needs, often with little external support. That’s why practical, real-world preparation is critical. Through its School of Education, STADIO equips future teachers with the tools they need to succeed. Its Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) offers a wide range of subject specialisations across the Senior Phase and Further Education and Training (FET) band, ensuring graduates are ready to teach at multiple levels. The programme is designed for flexibility, allowing students to complete it in one, 1.5 or two years – ideal for those balancing work, family or other commitments. Delivered via distance learning, the PGCE includes essential work-integrated learning elements, such as lesson planning, classroom management, and innovative teaching strategies. Students graduate with not only theoretical knowledge but also practical, in-classroom skills that prepare them to meet the realities of South Africa’s education system head-on. Affordability is another key focus. By keeping fees accessible without compromising on quality, STADIO is making it possible for more South Africans to pursue their passion for teaching. This in turn will help address the country’s growing demand for dedicated, skilled educators.