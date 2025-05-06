Small moves lead to financial freedom with Nedbank's #YaRonaDanceChallenge

Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank Image: Supplied

By incorporating smart saving habits into your everyday life, you can ensure that every move, big or small, counts towards your financial future.



To raise awareness about the importance of financial education, Nedbank, in collaboration with TikTok influencer Raizor Steezy, has introduced the #YaRonaDanceChallenge. This challenge not only celebrates the Nedbank Cup but also highlights the value of financial education. It serves as a reminder that financial progress, whether in dance or savings, happens one step at a time. By making smart financial choices and using the right tools, you can build long-term financial stability while still enjoying the things you love. "At Nedbank, we believe in the power of small steps because every rand saved today brings you closer to the financial freedom of tomorrow," says Dr Frank Magwegwe, Financial Wellness Expert at Nedbank. "Through our financial education initiative, we are deeply committed to empowering South Africans with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to take control of their finances."



Just like in dance, where every move builds towards a perfect routine, financial success comes from consistency and smart money choices. That’s where Nedbank’s JustSave and MiGoals Plus Accounts come in. They make it easier to save, redeem rewards, and take charge of your own financial future. Opening a JustSave Account is the first, yet simple and powerful, step to a great savings solution that allows your money to grow effortlessly. The more you save, the more you earn in interest, which helps you reach your goals faster. It’s an excellent starting point for anyone looking to build a solid savings foundation. Plus, a JustSave Account comes with the added benefit of zero monthly fees and immediate access to your money whenever you need it.

For those looking to save with purpose, having a MiGoals Plus Account is the ideal step. This account lets you set specific savings targets, ensuring you’re saving with intention. With competitive interest rates and flexibility, MiGoals Plus helps you stay on track while working towards your goals. Plus, you can enjoy exclusive rewards, including up to 30% off on flights and 50% off on Nu Metro movie tickets and snacks. "At Nedbank, we understand that financial success is a journey, not an overnight achievement. It’s about taking the right steps, one move at a time. Much like in dance, where repetition and discipline lead to mastery, small and consistent savings habits pave the way to significant financial rewards," says Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank. So, whether you’re stepping up your dance game or your savings game, remember that small steps today lead to big wins tomorrow. Open a JustSave or MiGoals Plus Account today and start moving towards your financial goals, one step at a time.

