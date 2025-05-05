Navigate the winter sore throat season with Cepacol®

As winter nears, understanding the spread of sore throats is crucial for health and prevention tactics Image: Supplied

As the winter months approach and the chill sets in, many may find themselves grappling with the uneasy discomfort of a sore throat. This common ailment, often indicative of underlying health issues, raises an essential question: can a sore throat spread to others? The answer is contingent upon its root causes. Cepacol®, renowned for its sore throat lozenges1, Medsip hot medication2&3, and the new raspberry-flavoured effervescent4, delves into the myriad of reasons behind sore throats and their potential for contagion. What’s behind that sore throat? That scratchy, uncomfortable sensation in your throat can signify pharyngitis, the medical term for a sore throat. Yet, sore throats can stem from a variety of sources, ranging from infections to environmental irritants. Accurately identifying the cause is pivotal in assessing whether you pose a risk of transmitting the ailment to those around you5. Viral infections Most sore throats are triggered by viruses.6 Think of the common cold, where a dry and scratchy throat often kicks off the show, soon joined by a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing and maybe a mild cough.7a Then there's the flu, which tends to hit harder, bringing a sudden, severe sore throat, fever and chills, muscle pain and body aches, headache, fatigue, and shortness of breath.7b And let's not forget about coronavirus disease (COVID-19); while its symptoms vary, a sore throat is a frequently reported early sign of infection.7c Bacterial infections Bacterial infections also contribute to sore throats, with strep throat and whooping cough being common culprits. Here, contagiousness kicks in with the commencement of symptoms.8a Unlike their viral counterparts, bacterial infections necessitate antibiotic8b treatment to avert complications. Once administered, individuals are considered non-contagious after a specified period, contingent on the type of infection.8c

Environmental and lifestyle factors Not all sore throats are due to infections. For instance, physical factors like smoking, snoring, or even shouting can irritate your throat. Medical procedures such as tracheal intubation and certain medications might also contribute. Environmental elements - exposure to indoor and outdoor pollutants, extreme temperatures, low humidity, and hazardous or occupational irritants - can all lead to throat discomfort.9 Since these causes don't involve infectious agents, they're not something you can pass on to others. How do contagious sore throats spread? When a sore throat arises from a viral or bacterial infection, transmission can occur via direct or indirect contact. Direct contact involves touching an infected individual, followed by touching your face, thus allowing the virus entry into your system.10a Indirect transmission happens when an infected person coughs or sneezes, propelling viruses onto surfaces such as doorknobs or mobile phones. Subsequent contact with these surfaces followed by facial contact can lead to infection.10b It's essential to note that infectious diseases peak in contagion level when symptoms are at their height. Thus, during the most intense phase of illness, the risk of spreading the infection is significantly elevated.11 For bacterial infections like strep throat, contagion is present from the onset of symptoms, with non-contagion status achieved post-commencement of antibiotic8 treatment.

Keeping the germs at bay If you or a loved one is dealing with a sore throat, implementing preventive measures is critical. Practicing good hygiene forms a solid foundation for defence—wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds12a, utilising hand sanitiser in its absence.12b Cover your mouth with a tissue or the crook of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.12c Regular disinfection of commonly touched surfaces12d is also prudent. Staying home when unwell12e is not only considerate but is crucial to preventing the spread of illness. When to see a doctor While most sore throats resolve themselves, specific circumstances warrant medical consultation. Should your sore throat be severe, accompanied by a fever exceeding 38.3°C that lasts for more than a couple of days, and if you experience difficulty breathing or observe a red rash, seeking medical attention is imperative.

Beat the scratch with Cepacol® new Raspberry-Flavoured Effervescent4 Life doesn't pause for a sore throat — and neither should you.