South African soccer has been rocked by major controversies linked to bribery and match-fixing, highlighting the need for integrity in sports

Soccer is among South Africa’s most popular sports and has fans all over the country. Aside from following Bafana Bafana’s results, people also keep an eye on the leading local leagues as well as all top-tier international competitions.

Due to the sport’s popularity, it is no surprise that there have been many soccer controversies over the years. Some took place a long time ago, but will go down in history, so it’s time to take a look at everything. Let’s explore some of the most significant soccer controversies in South Africa and see what transpired.

The match-fixing scandal prior to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013

2013 was a remarkable year for South African football fans who had the opportunity to host the Africa Cup of Nations. Just three years after the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the country welcomed another major soccer event. Originally, the competition was set to occur in Libya but was moved to South Africa due to the civil unrest in that country.

Despite South Africa successfully hosting the event, it was marred by controversy, most notably the match-fixing scandal involving the South African Football Association (SAFA). This scandal was so significant that it led to the resignation of the federation’s president and his close associates.

Evidence suggested that these officials were implicated in rigging matches in collaboration with notorious match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal. Two particular friendlies raised alarm: the matches against Guatemala and Colombia in May 2010. Notably, the players themselves were not implicated; rather, it was the referees who were manipulated by the individuals behind the scenes.

During the match against Guatemala, the referee awarded South Africa an unusually high number of questionable penalties, a pattern that repeated itself in the match against Colombia. The officiating in both instances was handled by Ibrahim Chaibou, who has a history of dubious officiating, including games arranged by Perumal. In fact, Chaibou’s officiating was also questioned in a friendly between Bahrain and Togo, which was similarly orchestrated by Perumal, who faced arrest in Finland in 2011 for using a fake passport.

This period of scandal occurred before the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, and online sports betting was not as prevalent as today, with far fewer regulatory bodies overseeing the integrity of the sport. You can now find soccer predictions for South Africa and choose from way more options than before.

2010 FIFA World Cup bribe scandal in 2015

The 2010 FIFA World Cup remains etched in the memories of soccer fans worldwide as the first major international soccer tournament hosted in Africa. Though the event was a historic success, it was not without its own controversies. Allegations surfaced in 2015 regarding a bribe associated with South Africa's successful bid to host the tournament.

United States prosecutors claimed that South African officials had paid a bribe of $10 million to secure the World Cup. However, the then-sports minister, Fikile Mbalula, was quick to deny these allegations, stating that the claims were unfounded. The allegations drew considerable attention to Danny Jordaan, a prominent figure in South African soccer, who not only faced inquiries regarding the 2010 bidding process but also found himself entangled in further controversies in the years that followed, currently on trial for new allegations.

These scandals shed light on the darker side of the beautiful game and remind fans of the importance of integrity within sports—an aspect that remains heavily scrutinised as the world of soccer continues to evolve.



Read about the other soccer scandals in the Efirbet News article.