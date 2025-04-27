inDrive celebrates Freedom Day by revitalising Soweto's spaza shops with free wi-fi

inDrive's campaign reflects a commitment to not just transport but also community upliftment, recognising the importance of localised support in a globalised economy Image: Supplied

This Freedom Day, Soweto isn’t merely marking 31 years of democracy — it’s embracing a leap into the future. inDrive, the global e-hailing platform, celebrates its sixth-year milestone in South Africa by teaming up with Soweto creatives and local businesses to champion the freedom of movement. While acknowledging the journey that brought us here, inDrive and Soweto are celebrating how far the township has come and what’s possible today. “Soweto is moving, and inDrive is moving with it,” says Ashif Black, Country Representative in South Africa at inDrive. “Our focus is on freedom of choice – who you ride with, how much you pay, and how you move.” As part of the campaign, inDrive partnered with Soweto-born twin brothers, Fhatuwani and Justice Mukheli of I See A Different You, to create a striking wall mural that stands as a beacon of empowerment and community pride. Alongside this, inDrive has also revamped 14 spaza shops across Soweto — improving these vital local businesses with fresh new branding and providing free wi-fi access for their customers, ensuring these community hubs remain connected and accessible.

Local artists, Fhatuwani and Justice Mukheli Image: Supplied

“These murals and shop revamps are more than aesthetic upgrades – they’re direct bridges to opportunity,” adds Black. “Accessibility, affordability, and authentic local creativity are at the heart of this initiative. By providing free wi-fi at these spaza shops, we’re supporting the everyday spaces where Sowetans gather, shop, and connect.” This campaign forms part of inDrive’s global brand identity, which is centred on the belief that challenging injustice and empowering people through access and choice is essential to driving real change. Across all the markets where it operates, inDrive’s mission is to level the playing field — whether through its fair ride-hailing model or through community upliftment projects like this. Now in its sixth year on South African streets, inDrive marks this growth milestone by deepening its commitment in Soweto. Rather than a soft launch, this campaign celebrates cumulative progress: thousands of safe, affordable rides negotiated by riders and drivers alike, and a community embracing choice.

Image: Supplied

With inDrive’s peer-to-peer model, this provides freedom of choice for both the passenger and driver with negotiable fares, direct-route options, and transparent driver profiles, making everyday commutes a personalised experience: Negotiate your fare: Riders suggest what they’ll pay, drivers accept – no hidden fees and unexpected hikes.

Riders suggest what they’ll pay, drivers accept – no hidden fees and unexpected hikes. Choose your route: Direct trips mean less waiting, fewer transfers, more time for what matters.

Direct trips mean less waiting, fewer transfers, more time for what matters. Select your driver: Profiles, ratings, and preferences put you in control.