Top Achievers digimag: Well done matric class of 2024

Independent Media’s TOP ACHIEVERS 2024 digimag – showcasing the matric class of 2024’s top-performing schools and learners - is out now.

THE matric class of 2024 can now breathe a sigh of relief and take a well-deserved bow, as they have passed the biggest test of their schooling career – reaching the culmination of 12-years of school.

Despite the many challenges the matric class of 2024 faced throughout their high school studies, their performance attests to the fact that diligence, persistence and perseverance are the key ingredients to achieving success.

This year’s Top Achievers digital magazine showcases exceptional schools and learners from around the country, who managed to step up to the multitude of challenges and changes – and achieve results beyond all expectation.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric class of 2024 attained an overall pass rate of 98.47% in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams; while the 2024 NSC overall pass rate reached 87.3%, surpassing the 82.9% recorded in 2023 and compared with 80.1% in 2022 and 76.4% in 2021. The Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said this “should be a moment of great pride”.

The IEB said all candidates who successfully completed the examinations had obtained a pass that qualifies them for tertiary study.

The Top Achievers 2024 digimag features Pinelands High School, Herschel Girls School, Cannons Creek, Brescia House School, Rustenburg Girls High, St George’s Grammar School, German International School Cape Town (DSK), Springfield Convent School and Krugersdorp High School. Red & Yellow Creative School of Business offers vital tips and information on how to go about studying at one of its campuses and the range of courses available to aspiring students; while the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) highlights its development camps that equip Grade 11 and 12 learners with the skills needed to improve their mathematics performance and unlock high-demand career opportunities.