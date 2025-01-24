Samsung Galaxy S25 series sets the standard of AI phone as a true AI companion

The Galaxy S25 series will be available in a range of colours which include Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black and Mint.

Pioneering the multimodal era with its most context-aware and personalised mobile experience

Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy S25 series comprising the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25.

These devices set new benchmarks in smartphone innovation by introducing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a powerful custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and superior camera technologies. Designed as a “true AI companion” – the Galaxy S25 series integrates natural and context-aware features with robust privacy and security measures.

Next level AI experiences

The Galaxy S25 series redefines user interactions with multimodal AI agents that understand and process text, speech, images and video inputs seamlessly. Powered by One UI 7, the devices offer intuitive and context-aware personalisation while safeguarding user privacy. Samsung and Google collaborated to integrate AI deeply into Android, making it the foundation of the user-experience.

Upgraded features such as Google’s "Circle to Search" allow users to interact with on-screen content more effectively. For example, Circle to Search instantly identifies phone numbers, email addresses and URLs, enabling one-tap actions such as calling, emailing or visiting a website.

With advanced natural language understanding, users can ask the Galaxy S25 to find specific photos in the Gallery or adjust system settings. The Gemini assistant, activated with a simple press-and-hold of the side button, performs tasks across Samsung, Google and third-party apps like Spotify.

Communication and creativity tools are also enhanced. The devices feature Call Transcript and Writing Assist for summarising and formatting notes on the fly, while Drawing Assist combines sketches, text and images to help users express ideas effortlessly.