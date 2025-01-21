The Gift of Security: Financial Presents That Last a Lifetime

The idea of giving a financial product as a gift may seem unconventional, but its impact is undeniable.

As we welcome a new year, many South Africans are re-evaluating their priorities and seeking meaningful ways to support their loved ones. While traditional gift-giving often focuses on material items, this is the perfect time to think beyond the ordinary. In an era of financial uncertainty, gifting financial security can offer lasting value and peace of mind.

According to Velmah Nzembela, Head: Group Corporate Affairs at Assupol, the start of a new year is an ideal moment to consider gifts that provide long-term benefits. "The most meaningful gifts are those that offer security and stability for the future. With ongoing economic challenges and rising living costs, rethinking how we express care and support through gifting can make a real difference in the lives of our loved ones."

Why Financial Gifts Matter

The idea of giving a financial product as a gift may seem unconventional, but its impact is undeniable. A well-thought-out financial gift can help relieve future financial burdens, create opportunities, and safeguard a family’s well-being.

"Financial planning doesn’t have to be overwhelming. For example, gifting a life insurance policy can ensure your loved ones are protected no matter what. Similarly, contributing to an education fund for a child can help them achieve their dreams without the stress of student debt. These are gifts with purpose—ones that continue to provide value long after the new year celebrations have passed," says Nzembela.

Smart Financial Gifting Ideas

Life Insurance : A small premium can go a long way in providing a financial safety net for loved ones.

Retirement Savings : Consider starting or contributing to a retirement fund for a family member—it's a gift of future stability.

Education Funds : For parents or grandparents, opening an education policy for a child is an investment in their future.

Budgeting Tools : A subscription to a financial planning app or a session with a financial advisor can empower loved ones to take control of their financial journey.

Unlike traditional gifts that may lose their appeal over time, these financial gifts continue to provide security and value for years to come.

A New Approach to Gift-Giving

Nzembela emphasizes that financial gifts do not take away from the spirit of giving—they enhance it. "The start of a new year is about renewal, fresh starts, and setting goals for the future. By gifting financial security, you’re showing your loved ones that their well-being is a priority. That’s one of the most thoughtful gestures anyone can make."

As we step into a new year filled with hope and possibilities, rethinking the way we give can set the stage for a more secure and prosperous future for those we care about.