Ashton International College Ballito’s class of 2024 soars high with impressive IEB and Cambridge results
From personalised support to innovative learning approaches, Ashton International College Ballito continues to provide an environment that nurtures each student’s potential.
Image: Supplied
Ashton International College Ballito's IEB matric class of 2024 bagged an impressive 120 distinctions with an overall class average of 70.5%.
“We are delighted with the outstanding results achieved by our learners and they are to be commended on their commitment, and level of application in their final year,” says Belinda Boucher, Ashton Head of Senior College.She commended the staff and learners who worked hard to achieve this success. “These results are reflective of the partnership between the school, parents and students,” adds Boucher. “We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and ability to rise above any challenges faced along the way.”
The class of 70 students achieved an average of 1.71 distinctions per candidate with an ‘A’ average overall. In addition, the following IEB subjects achieved ‘A’ averages: IsiZulu First Additional Language, Dramatic Arts and Visual Arts.
“A special congratulations to Caitlin Pansegrouw for achieving a full house of distinctions, scoring an average of 86.71%; as well as Meng Shu Xu, also with a full-house of distinctions and an average of 84.29%.”
The other IEB top achievers from the matric class of 2024 are:
- Aarti Datharam, Meghan McCall, Miandabu-Mulunda Kabeya and Néave Zeelie – all with six distinctions.
- Cassidy de Grooth achieved five distinctions.
- Gayla Hunt and Keira Farham secured four distinctions each.
51% of the students achieved a ‘B’ average and above, and 90% of the students achieved a ‘C’ average and above.
Ashton Ballito’s matric 2024 results are reflective of the partnership between the school, parents and students.
Image: Supplied
Cambridge AS & A-Level
Ashton International College Ballito is also immensely proud of the outstanding results achieved by learners in the 2024 Cambridge AS & A-Level examinations. “Their hard work, dedication and perseverance have truly paid off and we congratulate each of them on their incredible achievements,” continues Boucher.
Several key highlights stand out in the school's results:
- 57.63% of A-Level students achieved A* to B grades, demonstrating a continued upward trajectory in academic excellence.
- 69.44% of the A-Level students secured A* to C grades, a strong indicator of the depth of knowledge and skills acquired throughout their courses.
The top three A-Level candidates, whose results set a benchmark of excellence for future students are:
- Taahir Bauchoo attained an overall average of 85.7% and a total of eight distinctions. He will be pursuing further studies abroad.
- Ayoub Ben Naceur achieved an overall average of 84.0% and a total of six distinctions. He will be studying medicine overseas.
- Julia Deere attained an overall average of 80% boasting an impressive seven distinctions. She will be studying Actuarial Sciences at the University of Cape Town.
In addition, the school celebrates its AS-Level results and the achievements of the top three AS-Level candidates:
- 19.39% of the A-Level students achieved A* to B grades.
- 38.14% of the A-Level students secured A* to C grades.
- Emily Biebuyck achieved an overall average of 81% and five distinctions.
- Chelsy Naidoo achieved an overall average of 76.3% and three distinctions.
- Aaryaa Naicker achieved an overall average of 75.2% and three distinctions.
“These results also reflect the strength of our academic departments and the unwavering dedication of our teaching staff," says Boucher.
From personalised support to innovative learning approaches, Ashton International College Ballito continues to provide an environment that nurtures each student’s potential. Looking ahead, the college remains committed to further enhancing the educational experience; empowering students to excel in their studies and to be well-prepared for the challenges of the future.
Image: Supplied
“Our focus will continue to be on both academic excellence and personal growth, ensuring that each student leaves us with the skills, confidence and ambition to thrive in the next stages of their lives. At Ashton Ballito, we prioritise not only academic excellence but also the development of well-rounded individuals who are ready to take on the world with confidence.
“While today we celebrate the outstanding results of this cohort, we are equally excited about the future successes they will undoubtedly achieve as they pursue higher education and careers.
“Congratulations again to the class of 2024. You have made us incredibly proud and we cannot wait to see the amazing things you will accomplish in the years to come," concludes Boucher.