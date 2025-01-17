Ashton International College Ballito’s class of 2024 soars high with impressive IEB and Cambridge results

From personalised support to innovative learning approaches, Ashton International College Ballito continues to provide an environment that nurtures each student’s potential.

Ashton International College Ballito's IEB matric class of 2024 bagged an impressive 120 distinctions with an overall class average of 70.5%.

“We are delighted with the outstanding results achieved by our learners and they are to be commended on their commitment, and level of application in their final year,” says Belinda Boucher, Ashton Head of Senior College.She commended the staff and learners who worked hard to achieve this success. “These results are reflective of the partnership between the school, parents and students,” adds Boucher. “We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and ability to rise above any challenges faced along the way.”

The class of 70 students achieved an average of 1.71 distinctions per candidate with an ‘A’ average overall. In addition, the following IEB subjects achieved ‘A’ averages: IsiZulu First Additional Language, Dramatic Arts and Visual Arts.

“A special congratulations to Caitlin Pansegrouw for achieving a full house of distinctions, scoring an average of 86.71%; as well as Meng Shu Xu, also with a full-house of distinctions and an average of 84.29%.”

The other IEB top achievers from the matric class of 2024 are:

Aarti Datharam, Meghan McCall, Miandabu-Mulunda Kabeya and Néave Zeelie – all with six distinctions.

Cassidy de Grooth achieved five distinctions.

Gayla Hunt and Keira Farham secured four distinctions each.

51% of the students achieved a ‘B’ average and above, and 90% of the students achieved a ‘C’ average and above.