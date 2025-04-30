10bet South Africa’s exciting horse racing offering – Saddle up and gallop for gold
10bet South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned horse racing trainer Adam Marcus as the brand’s official Horse Racing Ambassador. This partnership marks a significant step in 10bet’s commitment to enhancing the horse racing experience for punters across the country.
Marcus, widely respected for his accomplishments within the South African racing community, brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the role. His alignment with 10bet underscores a shared dedication to excellence in the sport and a desire to bring fans closer to the action.
The announcement comes as 10bet South Africa officially launches its dedicated horse racing platform, offering a comprehensive betting experience tailored for both seasoned punters and newcomers to the sport. The platform provides access to a wide range of local and international racing events, including marquee races such as the Durban July and the Cheltenham Festival.
Key features of the platform include:
- Competitive Odds across a variety of markets
- Racing-specific promotions and bonuses
- A streamlined, user-friendly interface available on both desktop and mobile devices
“Horse racing has always held a special place in South African sport, and we are proud to be strengthening our presence in this space through the expertise of Adam Marcus. Our goal is to deliver a world-class betting experience that is both accessible and exciting for fans nationwide”, said Michelle Colborne, 10bet SA Marketing VP.
Fans can follow Adam Marcus’s journey with 10bet on social media:
Facebook: @Adam_marcus_racing | @10betSouthAfrica
Instagram: @adam_marcus_racing | @10betza
X (formerly Twitter): @10bet_Za
About 10bet
10bet is one of the leading international online operators and for over 20 years has provided millions of players with the highest quality sportsbook and casino experiences. Trusted by millions globally, 10bet has a customer-centric approach and offers a diverse range of sports and markets to bet on, user friendly and intuitive interface, rewarding and engaging gameplay great odds across all sports, fast payouts and an online casino powered by multiple providers. For more information visit www.10bet.co.za/