10bet South Africa’s exciting horse racing offering – Saddle up and gallop for gold

10bet South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned horse racing trainer Adam Marcus as the brand’s official Horse Racing Ambassador. This partnership marks a significant step in 10bet’s commitment to enhancing the horse racing experience for punters across the country.

Marcus, widely respected for his accomplishments within the South African racing community, brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the role. His alignment with 10bet underscores a shared dedication to excellence in the sport and a desire to bring fans closer to the action.

The announcement comes as 10bet South Africa officially launches its dedicated horse racing platform, offering a comprehensive betting experience tailored for both seasoned punters and newcomers to the sport. The platform provides access to a wide range of local and international racing events, including marquee races such as the Durban July and the Cheltenham Festival.

