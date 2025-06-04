The Musical Chairs Of MK as another SG Bites The Dust

Zohra Teke explores the dramatic shifts within uMkhonto we Sizwe as Floyd Shivambu's tenure as Secretary General ends, revealing deeper conflicts and the enduring influence of Jacob Zuma. Image: Tumi Pakkies / Independent Newspapers

"When elephants fight, it's the grass that suffers," goes the African saying. It's a reflection of the state of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party amid the removal of its Secretary General, Floyd Shivambu. The fifth SG in less than a year. But, like the party's founder, Jacob Zuma, MK was never going to be a quiet force. Let's face it. MK's explosive entrance on the political stage 17 months ago with Zuma as its leader was, for many, the most exciting political formation since the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) burst on the scene 12 years earlier. And an uncanny resemblance to the EFF too in how it came to be. Like EFF leader, Julius Malema, Zuma was banished from the ANC, exiled into the political wilderness. And, like Malema, came back leading the pack. MK was born.

In a political tsunami, MK swept to victory with a spectacular success at the general elections. It emerged victorious as the country's third largest party. It left the country reeling in shock. Not cold at all out of the ANC for Zuma. But MK was not prepared. Its chaotic and unprecedented victory was followed by an equally spectacular defeat after the Government of National Unity was formed to keep MK out of the corridors of power – despite emerging as the biggest party in KwaZulu-Natal, its stronghold. MK went quiet. Licking its wounds, internal ructions and leadership battles threatened it's new formation. Many wrote it off as a one hit wonder party. After all, the GNU had managed to shut it out.

But, Zuma does not go down quietly. As his former comrades sniggered and celebrated the MK's divisions, Zuma pulled off another sensational political coup. EFF founder, Floyd Shivambu joined MK as the party's Secretary General. The political shockwaves reverberated across the political spectrum. Nobody saw it coming. Shivambu? Malema's most trusted comrade, brother, fellow EFF founder? Malema too, was left bewildered. For Zuma, Shivambu's entry could not have come at a better time. MK faced a bruising public battering after failing to clinch its place in government. It's followers felt betrayed and many felt their votes had been wasted. Shivambu was a strategist, an intellectual with exceptional organisational skills. Exactly what MK needed as it crumbled internally, bleeding leadership skills and having only the larger than life charisma of Zuma to keep it afloat. Shivambu would fix things, stabilise the party and grow its membership was the mantra around his MK entry. He even tried doing the umshini wami dance. Shem. Except not everyone agreed.

Shivambu's appointment as MK Secretary General ruffled many feathers – including that of Duduzile Zuma, daughter of Zuma. Rumours swirled for months that many were not happy with Shivambu. Duduzile, a fierce critic was outspoken in her criticism of Shivambu, although she was forced to retract and apologise. But that failed to quell the growing backlash against Shivambu. Behind the scenes of a public show of unity and praise for Shivambu, there was internal revolt and growing tension. Key party leaders were growing frustrated. Shivambu had the ear of the president of the party. "He behaved like he didn't need to listen to anyone else. He spoke down on everyone and behaved like a dictator," was the general sentiment in the party. The voices of dissent grew. The chorus calling for his removal grew stronger. And louder. But, Zuma held back.

Until Shivambu decided Easter would be a good time to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri's church in Malawi. Bushiri and his wife are wanted in South Africa for crimes including money laundering, rape and fraud. Shivambu didn't think his visit was an issue. A serious miscalculation. An outcry pursued across the country over his visit. It was a homecoming for the anti-Shivambu camp. "The old man was not happy. He was very angry. He felt undermined. He.finally saw what we've been telling him for the past few months about Floyd," an insider tells me. And that was the final straw.

And so, here we are. A month later, Shivambu is axed as Secretary General and redeployed to parliament as an MP. In true MK style, the announcement was watered down, Shivambu was thanked, and, he too, laughed, appeared nonchalant and thanked Zuma for his continued support and backing. Did he apologise for his visit to Bushiri? No. He simply thanked Zuma - and Zuma alone - for his support. And so, Shivambu will be relegated to howls of parliament, madam speaker interruptions and shouting down his former EFF comrades.He will do well. Its familiar territory he's mastered. It's going to be an interesting spectacle. And while the hot seat left by Shivambu awaits the new Secretary General of the party, MK is quietly laying the groundwork for the 2026 local elections. They've taken a decision to regain trust and support amongst their constituents quietly. Without the fanfare. And, given their recent victories in several By-elections, that approach is working.