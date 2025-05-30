Two seismic shifts in American health policy point have RFK’s fingerprints all over them

This week, two pivotal events highlight the evolving landscape of American health policy, revealing RFK Jr.'s significant influence on the direction of health care in the US, writes Armstrong Williams. Image: IOL

To understand where our nation’s health policy stands currently and where it is headed, two things occurred this week that enlighten our thinking. The first is Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent speech before the World Health Organization (WHO) General Assembly outlining in stark detail the specific reasons why the United States has left that organisation. On many levels, the global body has lost credibility – revealing its corrupt ties to the Chinese Communist Party and reckless manipulation from the strong arm of pharmaceutical companies. Kennedy was right to charge that the political interests of the WHO have become more important than the health security of nations around the globe. Let’s go deeper on the overwhelming influence of the Chinese government regarding the WHO. The global pandemic was a prime opportunity for the WHO to step forward and assert unbiased, science-based leadership. Yet instead the group bent its knee to the CCP, hiding critical information and peddling false assumptions pushed by China. Is that in the WHO charter – to put its thumb on the scale of geopolitical squabbles? They’re a health organisation, for Pete’s sake!

There’s no room in health care delivery and research for politics. Yet gender ideology and other forms of political pseudoscience have permeated the thinking of organisations such as the WHO. And to what benefit? What public good? The president made the right call pulling its funding, and Kennedy gave a timely speech calling out what has been so wrong with that organisation for too many years. The second shift in where US policy with respect to health care is headed can best be captured in Kennedy’s first 100 days at the helm of HHS. While it is very “vogue” to look at a leader’s first 100 days at the helm of whatever job they are doing, in Washington this often leads to much ado about nothing. The reality is, it’s very difficult to set out in 100 days to make any lasting change. I think many politicos realise that. But I have to say, Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s first 100 days as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) has ushered in a period of ambitious reform to reshape America’s approach to health and wellness. He stands in stark contrast to his predecessor. But that’s not saying much. No, RFK, Jr. has set out on a path that focuses on Americans’ true health, driving at the root causes of many diseases and what has ailed Americans. That should be commendable. With a mission to “Make America Healthy Again,” Secretary Kennedy has prioritised chronic disease prevention, food safety, and a more efficient HHS. At the heart of Kennedy’s mission is a renewed focus on the root causes of chronic disease.

One of his top priorities so far has been to investigate the rise of autism and its potential environmental contributors, including air and water pollution, food additives, and mould. While experts remain skeptical of a direct link, Kennedy has long insisted that autism is a “preventable disease,” and has committed HHS resources to uncovering environmental factors, promising preliminary findings by September. At the same time, Kennedy has publicly endorsed the MMR vaccine, calling it “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles”, a notable shift from his earlier views and a move that aligns with mainstream medicine - a clear signal he’s willing to evolve when the facts warrant it. In the area of food safety, Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary have committed to eliminating eight petroleum-based artificial food dyes from foods and medications by the end of 2026, aiming to reduce chronic disease and improve children’s health. His administration has also proposed banning ultra-processed foods in schools and other institutions, reflecting his belief that food policy is central to tackling chronic disease. That may sound radical to some, but it’s a simple truth: if we don’t fix what’s on our plates, we’ll never fix what’s ailing our nation. When it comes to specific health industries, let’s quickly examine the Secretary’s interest in the medtech sector. At a time when AI is enhancing prevention, early detection and treatment, Kennedy’s emphasis on the role of innovation in health care is spot on. Further, the rise of digital health tech – including consumer wearables from rings that track your vitals to continuous glucose monitors – should play an increasingly important role if Kennedy is to accomplish his goals in improving individual health outcomes.