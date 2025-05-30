Surve's Urgent Call for Action : A South African Vision for Youth and Economic Renewal

In a world of uncertainty, true leadership is measured by the ability to confront pressing crises. In South Africa, the future of millions of young people depends on bold action and innovative solutions. Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

In an age where nations teeter between promise and peril, the true measure of leadership is not in grand speeches but in the ability to confront the crises that define a generation. Nowhere is this more urgent than in South Africa, where the future of millions of young people hinges on bold action, not empty rhetoric. It is in this context that the recent awarding of the Global Trailblazer Award to South African entrepreneur Dr. Iqbal Survé by the T20/G20 Future of Jobs Summit feels less like a surprise and more like the natural outcome of a life lived with purpose. The Award, reserved for individuals who have shattered boundaries and sparked global movements, acknowledged Dr Survé’s lifetime of work in business innovation, social transformation, and international cooperation. In the words of the citation, it celebrated his “pioneering spirit, boundary-breaking leadership, and relentless pursuit of excellence” — a fitting tribute to someone whose journey has consistently bridged commerce, conscience, and community.

For decades, South Africa has struggled with one of the world’s highest youth unemployment rates, now hovering at over 60%. The crisis extends beyond economics; it threatens the nation’s social fabric and future stability. Addressing this challenge has been at the heart of Survé’s broader mission, from his days as a medical doctor treating victims of apartheid, to building companies that have created thousands of jobs and sustainable enterprises across Africa. As a founding member and chairperson of the BRICS Business Council, Survé helped shape the architecture of South-South cooperation, advocating for emerging markets long before it became fashionable. His diplomatic engagements have earned him recognition from several nations, including the International Friendship award from Her Majesty, Queen Letizia of Spain, and fourteen other global awards, and he has been a member of the World Economic Forum since 2007. In these arenas, Survé has championed a future where emerging economies are not mere participants, but architects of a multipolar world order. During his recent address at the Future of Jobs Summit, Dr Survé didn’t mince words about the scale of South Africa’s challenges. In a moment that blended satire with sober reflection, he remarked on the conspicuous absence of key South African officials, a nod that underscored deeper concerns about leadership’s reluctance to confront uncomfortable truths. True leadership, he argued, lies not in diplomatic courtesies but in the courage to advocate for bold, structural reforms, especially in the face of youth unemployment.