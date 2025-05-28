South Africa’s Crime Crisis: Why Unity and Truth Matter More Than Fear

Sekunjalo Deputy Chairman Rayhaan Survé uncovers the truth behind South Africa's crime crisis, debunking the myths of 'white genocide' and highlighting the urgent need for unity and understanding in addressing this national issue. Image: Supplied

There is no “white genocide” in South Africa. There is a national crime crisis. In recent months, international headlines have turned focus to South Africa, amplifying claims of racialised violence and migration linked to "white genocide." These narratives are overshadowing the deeper realities and complexities of life in South Africa today. At their best, they distort the truth. At worst, they damage our nation’s progress and our global relations. The truth is more nuanced and more urgent: South Africa faces a national crisis of crime, and solving it will require unity, context, and clarity, not division. The false narrative: “white farmers” are the victim of genocide in South Africa as they are disproportionately murdered. The truth: more than 70% of farmland in South Africa is owned by “whites” (Action SA) and evaluating crime in the perspective of racial farm ownership inherently biases towards a false narrative. The false narrative: “whites” are being persecuted in South Africa The truth: crime in South Africa is a national crisis that affects all “races”. There were over 5000 murders in the first quarter of 2025 (SAPS) which affected all communities in South Africa. The real statistics (from SAPS): in the first quarter of 2025 there were six murders on farms, five of which were “black” individuals. Two of the victims were farm owners, both of which were “black”. One could then say that 100% of farm owners murdered in South Africa in the first quarter of 2025 were “black” – still we do not say that there is a “black genocide”. In the final quarter of 2024, there were 12 murders on farms, of which 11 were of “black” individuals. The common denominator is crime, not “race”. The good news: crime is decreasing in our country. Quarter on quarter we saw a 12% reduction on murders (SAPS).

South Africa is still a young democracy, just over three decades removed from the formal end of apartheid. The nation has made remarkable strides since then, but it continues to grapple with the structural legacies of inequality, economic exclusion, and deep poverty. These conditions fuel the crime statistics that often dominate headlines, but crime in South Africa is not a racial issue, it is a socioeconomic one. It affects all citizens, regardless of race, and the factors driving it are deeply rooted in systemic challenges that no single community can resolve alone. To understand the current migration of certain South African farmers, particularly white farmers seeking refuge abroad, it is vital to place their experiences in proper context. No one should diminish the trauma of victims of violence, nor should any community’s suffering be dismissed. But to label this migration as the result of a targeted genocide is not only inaccurate, it is dangerous. It ignores the broader national issue of crime that affects every demographic and overshadows the shared need for safety, reform, and community-based solutions.

Land ownership remains one of the most sensitive and unresolved issues in post-apartheid South Africa. A small minority still owns a disproportionately large share of arable land, a historical imbalance that calls for thoughtful, lawful reform. Policies like the Expropriation Act have drawn scrutiny, but they are guided by constitutional principles, including just and equitable compensation. Contrary to claims circulating internationally, South Africa has not engaged in land seizures without compensation. In fact, all cases to date have been with compensation including an estimated sum over R1bn in the controversial Mala Mala case. Inflammatory narratives often gain traction because they speak to fear. But as South Africans, we must be cautious not to allow fear to fragment the social fabric we’ve worked so hard to build. Our future depends on cooperation, between communities, across racial lines, and with our international partners. This is why it is so important to reaffirm the bonds we share with longstanding allies, including the United States. American civil society and government support played a pivotal role during South Africa's struggle against apartheid. That solidarity helped shape our democracy, and it must continue to be part of our shared progress. Our international relationships should be built on truth and mutual respect, not on viral misperceptions.