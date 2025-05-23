OPINION | Johann Rupert spoke the truth, but will he stand with us?

South African businessman Johann Rupert speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Image: Jim Watson/AFP

By Faiez Jacobs During the carefully staged Trump and Ramaphosa media engagement, the mask slipped just for a moment. Johann Rupert, billionaire businessman and usually a careful public communicator, said something unfiltered: “The crime is terrible, Sir. Mr. Steenhuisen won’t admit it. He (DA) runs the Western Cape, where I live, and the highest murder rate is in the Cape Flats.” White Farm Murders Get Headlines, Cape Flats Killings Get Silenced Some may dismiss it as casual commentary. I do not. Here are the statistics: In Q4 of 2024, meaning from Oct to December 2024, Cape Town recorded the highest number of gang-related murders in South Africa, with 177 of the 221 national gang-related murders occurring in the Western Cape. For the whole year of 2024, there were 32 confirmed farm murders, according to SAPS statistics. This constitutes less than 1% of South Africa’s total annual homicide rate, which stood at over 25,000 murders. For those of us who live, organise, and grieve on the Cape Flats, that statement cracked open a hard truth. It pierced through the political spin and the polished statistics. Because, for once, someone with power and privilege echoed what our communities have long been shouting from the graveyards, from the schoolyards, and blood-stained pavements: The crime is not only real it is structural, it is racialised, and it is ignored. This is no longer about "crime" in the narrow sense. This is a protracted war against the poor, playing out in Black (Coloured and African) working-class townships. There is no white genocide, but what we all know is happening on the Cape Flats is genocide by neglect. And it has gone on for too long.

GOVERNANCE BY ABANDONMENT The DA-led Western Cape government has built an entire brand around “clean governance,” innovation, and audit outcomes. But in the shadows of this political theatre, we are burying children. Every weekend. Quietly. Consistently. Systemically. The Western Cape Safety Plan, funded to the tune of billions, was meant to be the flagship intervention. Instead, we got more glossy pamphlets than actual patrols. More press conferences than police visibility. More image management than impact. John Steenhuisen and the DA talk about models of excellence. But what model allows a child to be gunned down on their way to school? What model allows entire neighbourhoods to be ruled by fear, while provincial leaders talk about “best practices” from the safety of their press podiums? What’s worse, their silence has been strategic. In some spaces, the DA wins by not intervening. Where the violence rages, voter turnout drops. Organised communities fracture. Cynicism deepens. And in the vacuum, power is consolidated by those who speak loudly but say nothing. THE POLITICS OF TRUTH AND THE COST OF SILENCE Rupert’s comment was raw. And whether calculated or spontaneous, it opened the door. The real question is: what will he do with that door now? Because speaking the truth is not enough. It’s time to act.