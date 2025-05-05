Ukraine’s Refusal to Pause the Guns Casts a Long Shadow Over Global Diplomacy

FILE - The writer explores the ramifications of Ukraine's firm rejection of a ceasefire on global diplomacy and the ongoing conflict. Image: Celestino Arce / NurPhoto / via AFP

By Bayethe Msimang As Europe prepares to mark eight decades since the fall of fascism, a symbolic olive branch extended by President Vladimir Putin a proposed three-day ceasefire ahead of Russia’s Victory Day has been swatted away by Kyiv with unmistakable finality. The gesture, intended as a moment of silence for the fallen, instead sparked a storm of geopolitical noise. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s flat rejection of the truce not only lays bare the deepening fault lines between Ukraine and Russia, but also leaves global observers wondering whether Kyiv, once the darling of the diplomatic stage, is now writing its foreign policy in the language of ultimatums. Zelenskyy’s position is unyielding: peace will come only on Ukraine’s terms that many analysts regard as castles in the air given the current military stalemate. In a season that called for statesmanship, Ukraine doubled down on standoffishness. What was once the voice of a besieged democracy has begun to sound, to some, like the echo of inflexibility.

Perhaps more jarring was Zelenskyy’s warning that he could not guarantee the safety of dignitaries attending the May 9 parade in Moscow. Diplomats read between the lines and heard more than a security advisory, they heard a shot across the bow. For South Africa, which has confirmed the attendance of Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, this puts Pretoria in a diplomatic bind, tiptoeing a tightrope between BRICS solidarity and its cautious courtship of Ukraine. This isn’t Kyiv’s first diplomatic curveball. In mid-2024, Zelenskyy publicly scolded Poland for declining to send MiG-29 fighter jets and refusing to intercept Russian missiles, remarks that landed like a slap in the face to a longtime ally. Warsaw’s Defence Minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, reminded Kyiv that Polish security isn’t up for barter, and that solidarity does not mean surrendering national priorities.

