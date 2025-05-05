The Decline of the Dollar, the Rise of BRICS, and the Future of African Development Financing

The shifting global financial landscape, marked by the decline of the US dollar and the ascent of BRICS nations, presents Africa with unprecedented opportunities for development financing and economic partnerships, says the writer. Image: IOL / Ron AI

By Ayanda Holo The global financial order is experiencing a profound transformation, marked by the waning dominance of the US dollar and the emergence of alternative economic alliances such as BRICS+ countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Iran Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia). This change is crucial for Africa, which has traditionally depended on Western financial institutions for development funding. As the credibility of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank erodes, African nations are compelled to seek new sources of capital and economic partnership. The present article examines how the decline of the dollar influences Africa's reliance on external funding, explores the potential of BRICS to reshape Africa's economic landscape, assesses the risks associated with dependence on BRICS, and analyses the role of local currencies in enhancing intra-African trade. Based on research from tier one institutions and BRICS Think Tanks, this article examines the potential opportunities that the rise of BRICS offers for Africa amid tumultuous trade wars framed around current tariffs and reciprocal tariffs. It highlights the importance of a balanced and diversified approach to reduce reliance on Western influence and promote sustainable development and economic sovereignty. It also proposes putting in place strategies that are resistant to economic shocks emanating from trade wars beyond the co.

The Decline of the Dollar and Its Impact on African External Funding Erosion of Dollar Dominance The US dollar has long served as the linchpin of global finance, underpinning trade, reserves, and development lending. However, recent geopolitical developments, including aggressive US financial policies and escalating tensions between major powers, have undermined confidence in the dollar's stability (Zhou, 2023, Tsinghua University). According to the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), the mass sell-off of US Treasury bonds by global investors reflects a growing skepticism about the dollar's long-term viability (SAIIA, 2023). Consequences for African Funding Africa's dependence on dollar-denominated loans and aid has rendered it vulnerable to fluctuations in the dollar's value and to shifts in Western investor sentiment. The African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates that the continent faces an annual infrastructure financing gap of approximately $100 billion (AfDB, 2022). Traditionally, this gap has been bridged by Western institutions and private investors. However, as the dollar's appeal diminishes, these sources of funding are contracting, leading to stalled projects and slower economic growth (BRICS Policy Center, 2023). Moreover, many African countries are already grappling with unsustainable debt burdens, much of it denominated in dollars. Currency depreciation exacerbates repayment challenges, increasing the risk of debt distress (Institute for Economic Research on Innovation, South Africa, 2023). The withdrawal of Western investment, driven by risk aversion and dollar instability, further compounds these challenges, threatening to deepen inequality and stall development across the continent. BRICS as an Alternative: Opportunities and Mechanisms Emergence of BRICS Financial Institutions In response to the limitations of the Western-dominated financial system, BRICS has positioned itself as a beacon of hope for African development financing. The New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS, has already disbursed over $30 billion for infrastructure projects, including several in Africa (NDB Annual Report, 2023). The NDB's willingness to finance projects in local currencies reduces exposure to dollar volatility and aligns with the broader BRICS strategy of de-dollarization (BRICS Research Group, University of Cape Town, 2023). South Africa's Strategic Role South Africa serves as a critical gateway for BRICS investment on the continent. Its mineral and diamond exports, previously reliant on Western markets, are increasingly redirected to BRICS partners such as China and India (SAIIA, 2023). Furthermore, Chinese-led initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have provided alternative funding streams for African infrastructure, often with fewer conditions than Western loans (China-Africa Research Initiative, Johns Hopkins University, 2023). Local Currency Trade and Proposed BRICS Currency BRICS nations are actively promoting trade settlement in local currencies, thereby reducing reliance on the dollar. The potential introduction of a common BRICS currency, as discussed at recent summits, could further erode the dollar's dominance in global trade (BRICS Policy Center, 2023). For Africa, these developments offer the prospect of more stable and predictable financing, less susceptible to external shocks.