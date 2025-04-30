Exploration of the Independent Innovation Path in Science and Technology with Chinese Characteristics

Discover how China's independent innovation in science and technology is reshaping the global landscape and driving economic development. Image: IOL / Ron AI

By Cui Yan The new round of technological revolution has brought profound changes to the industry, and technological innovation has entered an unprecedented intensive period. The current competition in the international high-tech field is having a profound impact on the global order and development pattern. In order to occupy a strategic high ground in the new round of global technology competition, countries are focusing on cutting-edge fields of technological innovation, increasing investment in basic research, and striving to make breakthroughs in forward-looking, pioneering, and original research.

In the early 1950s, there were no more than 50000 scientific and technological personnel in China, among them with only over 600 specialized in scientific research. Nowadays, the quantity and quality of China's scientific and technological talent team have increased, forming the world's most complete discipline system and the largest talent system. In 2023, China's research and experimental development expenditure reached 3327.8 billion RMB, and the number of invention patent applications reached 1678000. Especially in recent years, China has adhered to the path of independent innovation, its technological competitiveness is continuously improving, and there is a large number emergence of world leading independent innovation of complete sets of technological equipment and products, such as high-speed railway systems, space exploration projects, supercomputing systems, satellite positioning and navigation service technology systems. Nowadays, China has become one of the world's largest technological innovators, fundamentally changing the global technological landscape. Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, China has achieved a transformation in scientific and technological development from quantity to quality by leveraging the advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics and taking the path of independent innovation in science and technology with Chinese characteristics, which is mainly reflected in the following aspects:

Firstly, the national and market forces are closely integrated to concentrate efforts on achieving breakthroughs in key scientific and technological fields. The national system for technological innovation aims to rapidly enhance the country's scientific and technological innovation capabilities. By fully integrating with market mechanisms, relying on scientific coordination and concentrated efforts, optimising mechanisms and collaborative research and development, and the major innovation projects of modernisation are taken as the focus of strategic implementation, and a series of institutional frameworks for innovative development are constructed. For example, in recent years, during the organisation and implementation of major national science and technology projects, relying on the national system, it has realised the centralised allocation of key resources, ensured the efficient allocation of resources, and maximised the economic and social benefits of scientific research resources.

Secondly, multiple entities such as enterprises, universities, and research institutions collaborate on innovation through technology alliances and industry alliances, and share innovative achievements. Although there is competition among collaborative innovation entities, cooperation among innovation units is more important. In the collaborative innovation mechanism, enterprises are not only the main body of innovation, but also the main force driving innovation and creation. In the process of Chinese path to modernisation, private enterprises have been given the opportunity to flourish in the era, which have grown from small to large, from weak to strong, and already have strong innovation capabilities. The huge market space and active creativity of enterprises have laid a solid foundation for the path of independent innovation with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and the continuously improving socialist market economy system and mechanism have also created a favourable institutional environment for enterprises to innovate independently. In recent years, China has vigorously promoted institutional reform to break down ideological and institutional barriers that restrict technological innovation, allowing enterprises to truly become the main body of technological innovation, and making the market an important force in allocating innovative resources. Third, the Belt and Road Initiative countries work together to meet global challenges relying on scientific and technological cooperation. Scientific and technological innovation and international cooperation are key areas to promote high-quality development, key factors to address global challenges, and key directions of all BRI countries’ common concern. At present, China has signed intergovernmental scientific and technological cooperation agreements with more than 80 BRI co-construction countries, built more than 50 BRI joint laboratories in transportation, materials, energy and other fields, and built more than 20 agricultural technology demonstration centers and more than 70 overseas industrial parks in BRI co-construction countries. China has also established 9 cross-border technology transfer centers for ASEAN, Africa, Latin America and other regions, and has held more than 300 technology exchange and docking activities, promoting the implementation of over a thousand cooperation projects.