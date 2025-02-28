The All-Women Powerhouse Behind The Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2025

World-class festival, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is run entirely by an all-women leadership team, led by Festival Head Shaarirah Adams.

By Lerato Molefe

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) isn’t just a festival — it’s a movement, a legacy, and now, a bold statement of women’s power in the music industry.

After 22 iconic years, Africa’s biggest and most legendary jazz event is defying norms with an all-female leadership team, rewriting the rules in a space long dominated by men.

These leading women aren’t just keeping the festival’s legacy alive — they’re amplifying it, reimagining its future, and driving it forward with fearless vision, unstoppable creativity, and unmatched passion.

Since Dr Iqbal Survé and the Survé family acquired the CTIJF, Dr Survé has never just spoken about empowering women — he has made it a reality. Years ago, he declared that women would not just sit at the table but lead from the front.

Today, that promise is alive in every sector of Sekunjalo, from media and e-commerce to fishing and digital innovation. The appointment of an all-women leadership team is not a milestone; it is a continuation of a legacy where women rise, lead, and reshape industries.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is yet another proof of this vision — because when women thrive, businesses, communities, and entire nations rise with them.

The festival has always been iconic, attracting some of the biggest names in jazz, soul, and contemporary music.

But now, under the leadership of Shaakirah Adams and her formidable team, the CTIJF is undergoing an evolution that is as inspiring as it is groundbreaking.

They are not simply executing plans; they are driving a new era for the festival, ensuring it remains as relevant, exciting, and powerful as ever. Their creativity, strategic vision, and fresh energy bring a renewed dynamism to an event that has already cemented itself as Africa’s Grandest Gathering.

"Leading an all-female team at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is more than just a role — it's a responsibility to honor 22 years of legacy while pushing the festival into an exciting new era. We’re not just organising a world-class event; we’re shaping an experience that inspires, connects, and cements its place as Africa’s Grandest Gathering," said Shaakirah Adams, Festival Head.

With more than two decades behind it, the CTIJF stands as the oldest and most prestigious jazz festival on the continent.

Since its inception in 2000, it has drawn tens of thousands of music lovers each year, solidifying Cape Town’s reputation as a global music destination. It is no small feat to sustain such an event, and the festival owes much of its success to Dr Iqbal Survé and the Survé family, who have passionately supported and invested in this legacy.

Their commitment has ensured that CTIJF remains a platform for artistic excellence, a symbol of inclusivity, and a space where legends and rising stars share the stage. This is a festival with deep roots and an even brighter future.

To see women leading this charge is a powerful statement in itself. The music and events industry has long been a male-dominated space, where women have had to work twice as hard to be seen, heard, and respected.

Many of the women leading CTIJF have navigated this landscape with resilience and strength and paving the way for the next generation. Their presence at the front is a celebration of progress, talent, and the undeniable impact of female leadership.

"We did not empower women to tick a box — we did it because they are the driving force of innovation, transformation, and progress. At Sekunjalo, this is not new; it is who we are, and it is what we will always stand for. We made a promise to shatter the glass ceiling, and today, that promise stands fulfilled," said Dr Iqbal Survé.

But this is about more than just leadership — it’s about a vision that extends beyond the festival.

This year’s event is set to be a spectacular blend of legacy and reinvention, maintaining the rich heritage of jazz while embracing bold, new ideas that ensure it continues to captivate audiences for years to come.

Attendees can expect an unforgettable experience, one that resonates with the passion, energy, and brilliance of the women running the show. The CTIJF is not just about the music; it’s about connection, community, and creating moments that live on long after the final note has played.

This is the festival everyone will be talking about. A must-experience event that will leave you inspired, energized, and in awe of the sheer power of music and the extraordinary women bringing it to life. Be part of history. Witness this groundbreaking edition of Africa’s Grandest Gathering.

* Lerato Molefe is an independent writer, commentator and analyst.

