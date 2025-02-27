Dr Iqbal Survé on Resilience: The Mindset That Drives Success

Resilience is also about knowing your strengths and understanding when to seek guidance. No one succeeds alone. The ability to ask for help when needed is not a weakness — it is strategic, writes Dr Iqbal Survé.

By Dr Iqbal Survé

Life is unpredictable. One moment, success feels within reach, and the next, everything changes. As Forrest Gump famously said, “Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get.”

Whether you are a professional, an entrepreneur, an athlete, a student, or a leader—challenges are inevitable.

The world is shifting rapidly whether you are ready or not — technology is evolving, global disruptions are reshaping industries, and expectations are constantly changing. The question is how, then, does one not only survive but thrive?

I call this phenomenon resilience — the ability to withstand setbacks, adapt, and move forward with purpose. Those who ultimately succeed are not the ones who never fail; they are the ones who refuse to be defeated.

Resilience is not about avoiding challenges but about mastering the ability to navigate through them. It is a skill that can be developed, and like any skill, it requires deliberate effort and action.

The first step in building resilience is understanding the challenge in front of you. Often, people become overwhelmed not because the problem is too big, but because they have not broken it down into parts. Writing the problem down allows you to assess the situation clearly and see solutions you might otherwise overlook. The brain is wired to solve problems, but clarity is key.

Resilience is also about knowing your strengths and understanding when to seek guidance. No one succeeds alone. The ability to ask for help when needed is not a weakness — it is strategic. Surrounding yourself with the right people, whether mentors, advisors, or like-minded individuals, creates a support system that strengthens resilience.

At the same time, it is important to leverage technology. The world is evolving, and those who embrace change will always find ways to rise above challenges.

Breaking problems into smaller steps is another essential principle. There is always a way forward, and sometimes, all it takes is shifting perspective to see a new path.

Reflection plays a vital role in this. Looking back at past challenges and how they were overcome provides valuable insight. Writing down both successes and failures allows a person to see patterns, reminding them that they have faced obstacles before and will overcome them again.

Focus and energy must be directed toward what truly matters. Not every battle is worth fighting, and not every distraction is worth your time. Work is important, but so is mental clarity. Prioritisation is key.

Taking time to read, not just for knowledge but for pleasure, taking walks, and stepping away to reset the mind, all contribute to resilience. Perspective is essential—understanding what truly drives success allows individuals to navigate challenges without losing sight of what matters most.

Naysayers will always exist. There will always be those who do not believe in your vision. That is inevitable. What matters is not their doubt, but your ability to stay the course.

The world is diverse, and not everyone will agree, but knowing who to listen to and who to ignore. Surround yourself with those who challenge you constructively and remove those who drain your energy.

Resilience also requires boldness and courage. Those who succeed are not necessarily the most talented, but they are often the most persistent.

The greatest leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries do not simply react to problems — they anticipate solutions. They see the future before it unfolds, and they work relentlessly toward it.

I have experienced firsthand what it means to face setbacks. In 1997, I left medicine after a decade-long career to enter the world of business. Just 18 months later, I listed my first company on the JSE, becoming the youngest CEO on the exchange.

What started as a small investment grew into several hundred million rands. Then, a year later, one of our investments in the Health and Racquet Club (LeisureNet) collapsed.

We owned 14% of the company and lost R160 million. Other shareholders — major institutions like Investec, Coronation, Old Mutual, FNB, Nedbank, and Sanlam — also lost millions. But for them, it was a small percentage of their portfolio. For us, it was everything.

That moment tested me in ways I had never imagined. But through resilience, innovation, and relentless effort, we rebuilt. We turned that loss into a stepping stone rather than a defeat, laying the foundation for what would later become a multi-billion-dollar group.

Resilience is not just about enduring difficulties — it is about using them as fuel for transformation. The strongest people, the most successful businesses, and the greatest leaders all share this ability: they adapt, they learn, and they move forward with purpose.

Your journey will not be free of challenges, but every setback is an opportunity in disguise. If you can stay focused, remain adaptable, and build a mindset of resilience, there is no limit to what you can achieve.

* Dr Iqbal Survé is the Chairman of Sekunjalo Group and the Past Chair of the BRICS Business Council & Co-Chair of the BRICS Media Forum and BNN. Follow Dr Survé's updates via his WhatsApp Channel.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.