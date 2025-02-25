Dr Iqbal Survé: Unleashing the Power of Purpose

In a world of constant uncertainty, the pursuit of purpose remains the most powerful catalyst for transformation, writes Dr Iqbal Survé.

By Dr Iqbal Survé

Purpose is far more than an abstract idea, it is the raw energy that shapes our lives and directs our shared future. Long before I donned the white coat, I was deeply involved in the struggle against apartheid — a battle for justice that ignited my lifelong commitment to uplift the oppressed.

That early fight taught me that purpose is born long before formal education, emerging instead from the crucible of lived experience.

In my early years as a doctor, I dedicated myself to healing individuals with genuine compassion. Yet, as I witnessed systemic inequalities that left entire communities unheard, I came to understand that real transformation demands a broader vision.

I recall the moment I chose to step away from personal healing in medicine for a mission capable of driving economic and social empowerment on a larger scale.

I established Sekunjalo with a steadfast mission to create opportunities and level the playing field. Being the first black man, listing my first company publicly on the JSE within 18 months was more than a business move — it was a declaration that a purpose-driven vision can break down barriers and redefine the rules of opportunity. That decisive step affirmed my belief that uplifting society requires a vision that transcends personal gain.

Yet, transforming the economy alone was not enough. I soon realised that to empower, we must amplify voices that have long been silenced.

Investing in media became both a strategic necessity and a moral duty — a way to ensure that diverse narratives are heard and that truth prevails over bias. Acquiring Independent Media was about building platforms for open dialogue, giving voice to the overlooked, and inspiring real change.

Every decision I’ve made since has been guided by the conviction that purpose is our North Star amid uncertainty.

In today’s world, each step we take carries risk and promise, making it essential to anchor our actions in a clear, purposeful vision. Such a vision transforms obstacles into stepping stones and setbacks into chances for renewal.

True purpose challenges us to look beyond immediate rewards and measure success by the lasting impact we have on lives. Knowing every action we take contributes to a legacy of empowerment, offering not just a sound strategy, but a practical roadmap for societal progress.

The journey toward purpose is never without its hurdles. I have faced moments when the path ahead was shrouded in uncertainty and the barriers seemed insurmountable.

In those times, the clarity of my vision—a firm commitment to dismantle systemic obstacles and elevate the marginalised — propelled me forward. It is that inner resolve which turns despair into determination and challenges into opportunities for innovation.

The willingness to challenge conventional wisdom and adapt to new realities empowers us to craft solutions that are both innovative and ethical.

Every chapter of my journey — from the struggles of activism and the healing in medicine, to the leap into entrepreneurship and the strategic acquisition of the media — has been driven by a deep belief that our actions can spark a movement for change.

This journey is a reminder that the true measure of our efforts is found not in fleeting accolades or material gains, but in the enduring impact we have on our communities.

In a world of constant uncertainty, the pursuit of purpose remains the most powerful catalyst for transformation. It is the beacon that guides us through adversity, the spark that fuels our resilience, and the force behind a legacy.

Every step taken with a clear, purpose-driven vision enriches our lives and inspires a movement that transforms societies, challenges the status quo, and crafts a future defined by hope, empowerment, and collective progress.

* Dr Iqbal Survé is the Chairman of Sekunjalo Group and the Past Chair of the BRICS Business Council & Co-Chair of the BRICS Media Forum and BNN. Follow Dr Survé's updates via his WhatsApp Channel.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.