Reaffirming China’s Commitment to Global Peace and Stability: Insights from Mr. Wang Yi’s Address at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

By Michael Andisile Mayalo

On February 20, 2025, Mr. Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, delivered a thought-provoking speech at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg; His remarks not only underscored China's unwavering commitment to global peace but also outlined a visionary approach for strengthening multilateral cooperation, enhancing security, and resolving crises through diplomatic means. This address served as a timely reminder of the shifting international landscape, where new opportunities for unity and collaboration are emerging, even in the face of ongoing challenges. Mr. Wang’s message emphasised the importance of countries coming together to engage in dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect for sovereignty.

Acting as Guardians of World Peace

The first significant theme in Mr. Wang’s speech centred around China's role as a guardian of world peace. In today’s interconnected world, maintaining peace requires unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. Mr. Wang reiterated China’s belief that international and regional conflicts should be managed through diplomacy, emphasising the importance of dialogue and negotiation over military escalation.

The five principles of peaceful coexistence, introduced by China and other global South countries over 70 years ago, remain more relevant than ever. These principles advocate for mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, and peaceful coexistence. This foundation continues to guide China’s foreign policy as it seeks to create an environment of stability and cooperation in the global arena. In this context, China remains committed to working alongside its international partners to foster peace through dialogue, helping resolve global challenges in a constructive manner.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun recently highlighted China’s vision for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in February 2025. He emphasised that the G20 needs to foster a spirit of partnership and collective action to promote global economic growth and strengthen multilateral cooperation. China is ready to collaborate with all parties to make this meeting productive and send a strong message of unity, highlighting the importance of solidarity in addressing the world’s most pressing issues.

Championing Universal Security

Another important message in Mr. Wang’s speech was China’s commitment to universal security. Security, he emphasised, is not just the concern of individual nations but of humanity as a whole. China advocates for a security framework where no country seeks security at the expense of others and where all nations’ legitimate security concerns are respected. This vision is encapsulated in China’s Global Security Initiative (GSI), which promotes a security concept built on common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable principles.

The GSI reflects China’s belief that security should be achieved through cooperation, mutual benefit, and dialogue rather than rivalry or zero-sum approaches. By advocating for shared responsibility, China calls on the international community to work together to address both traditional and non-traditional security challenges—ranging from military threats to emerging issues such as climate change and cyber security. Mr. Wang’s speech reaffirmed that China is eager to deepen collaboration with all countries to address these risks and foster greater international security.

President Xi Jinping’s vision of a more inclusive security framework, in which cooperation replaces confrontation, also resonates in Mr. Wang’s remarks. As tensions rise globally, China’s focus remains on developing partnerships rather than alliances based on competition. This forward-thinking approach offers a positive alternative to the status quo and emphasises the importance of inclusivity in global security.

Defending Multilateralism and Reforming Global Governance

One of the key pillars of Mr. Wang’s speech was his resolute defence of multilateralism. In today’s rapidly changing world, where global challenges transcend national borders, multilateral cooperation is essential for addressing shared issues, from economic inequality to climate change. Mr. Wang called for the reinforcement of international institutions like the United Nations, which plays a central role in maintaining peace, security, and sustainable development.

China’s commitment to multilateralism is evident in its ongoing support for global governance reform. Mr. Wang emphasised that multilateralism should be the cornerstone of international relations, ensuring that global decision-making remains inclusive, fair, and transparent. This approach aligns with the goals of the Global South, which seeks to have a more prominent voice in global institutions. China’s strong advocacy for multilateralism is supported by its active participation in organisations such as the G20, where it works collaboratively with other countries to shape a more equitable global order.

China’s emphasis on multilateralism also extends to its support for Africa’s leadership on the world stage. President Jinping recently reaffirmed China’s commitment to working with Africa to address the continent’s development challenges. In his congratulatory message to the 38th African Union summit, he underscored the importance of supporting Africa’s efforts to resolve its own challenges. This sentiment echoes in Mr. Wang’s call for greater African representation in global governance, which will be further emphasised during the upcoming G20 summit in Africa.

Addressing Regional Crises: Ukraine, Gaza, and Syria

Mr. Wang also addressed the ongoing regional crises, such as the situation in Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, and the war in Syria. While acknowledging the complexity of these crises, China remains committed to facilitating dialogue and supporting diplomatic efforts to achieve peaceful resolutions. Mr. Wang emphasised that the resolution of conflicts must prioritise peaceful negotiations, where all parties can find a mutually acceptable solution.

China’s approach to the Ukraine crisis is grounded in its longstanding advocacy for peace and dialogue. Mr. Wang reaffirmed China’s support for all initiatives that promote peace talks and negotiations, underscoring the importance of finding a balanced solution that addresses the legitimate concerns of all parties involved. This diplomatic approach has been consistent throughout China’s foreign policy, where the emphasis remains on finding peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

Regarding the Gaza conflict, Mr. Wang highlighted the humanitarian disaster that has resulted from ongoing violence and called for an immediate ceasefire. He reaffirmed China’s support for the two-state solution, which is seen as the only viable path to lasting peace in the region. China remains committed to supporting efforts that lead to a sustainable and peaceful resolution for both Palestinians and Israelis.

In Syria, Mr. Wang called for respect for the Syrian people’s choices regarding their governance while ensuring that international efforts remain focused on preventing the spread of extremist forces. This balanced approach aims to respect Syria’s sovereignty while contributing to global efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

The African Moment and China’s Support for Africa’s Development

Mr. Wang concluded his speech by acknowledging the significance of the African Union’s full membership in the G20 and the upcoming G20 summit in Africa. This “African moment” reflects China’s strong support for the continent’s aspirations and its active role in addressing African issues through cooperation, partnership, and respect for Africa’s autonomy.

China’s partnership with Africa goes beyond rhetoric—it is grounded in practical support for African-led initiatives. China has always maintained that African nations have the wisdom, capabilities, and rights to resolve their own problems. In this spirit, China supports the African Union’s efforts to bring peace and development to the continent, particularly its goal of silencing the guns in Africa.

A Call for Collective Action

Mr. Wang’s address at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was a powerful reminder of the importance of multilateralism, peaceful conflict resolution, and global cooperation. It underscored China’s commitment to playing a constructive role in maintaining global peace and security. As the international community faces growing challenges, China’s approach—based on diplomacy, inclusivity, and mutual respect—provides a hopeful path toward a more stable, secure, and prosperous future.

Through multilateral engagement, China continues to call for the strengthening of global governance, the promotion of common security, and the support of regional efforts toward peace and development. By working together with nations around the world, we can build a lasting peace and create a more just and equitable global order for future generations.

* Michael Andisile Mayalo is an independent writer.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.