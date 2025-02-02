Reflections from Davos 2025: Insights and Impact with Dr. Iqbal Survé

Dr. Iqbal Survé, Chairman of Sekunjalo and founding Chairperson of the BRICS Business Council, a seasoned voice in global economic dialogue and a long-standing advocate for Africa’s position in the evolving world order. Picture: Supplied

By Lerato Molefe, independent writer, analyst and commentator

The snow fell steadily over Davos, blanketing the town in an icy stillness, while inside the halls of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the world’s foremost leaders engaged in critical discussions shaping the future of business, governance, and sustainability.

Among them was Dr. Iqbal Survé, Chairman of Sekunjalo and founding Chairperson of the BRICS Business Council, a seasoned voice in global economic dialogue and a long-standing advocate for Africa’s position in the evolving world order.

At Africa House, a key platform within WEF that champions the continent’s role in global affairs, Dr. Survé participated in discussions that reinforced the increasing need for Africa to harness technology, data sovereignty, and AI-driven transformation.

He highlighted that Africa is not just a participant in the global economy but a contributor to innovation and sustainable business practices. Throughout the week, Dr. Survé engaged in panel discussions addressing digital transformation, economic strategy, and corporate sustainability.

One of the dominant themes was how businesses must rethink their investment approaches amid geopolitical and technological shifts. He emphasised that long-term investment in technology and skills development will be critical for Africa’s growth and resilience in the Intelligent Age.

A key issue on this year’s agenda was climate change, with discussions focusing on corporate responsibility in environmental sustainability. The forum addressed critical areas such as green investment, renewable energy, and sustainable business practices, highlighting the intersection of innovation and sustainability in sectors like aquaculture and renewable energy initiatives.

This year, the approach was different, Survé’ co-hosted theforum, reflecting a deeper engagement in shaping the global climate agenda. Climate change remains a key priority, reinforcing the necessity for long-term, sustainable strategies that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

During the week, Dr. Survé was also recognised for his contributions with an award, a moment that quietly acknowledged his role in shaping impactful business and philanthropic initiatives. His discussions extended to key figures, including Jose Ramos-Horta, President of East Timor, and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase.

These conversations centered on investment, market shifts, and Africa’s financial inclusion, reflecting the necessity for emerging economies to play a more defined role in global economic frameworks.

One of the most exclusive gatherings of the week was the Power Lunch, a meeting that brings together an elite selection of global decision-makers. Dr. Survé’s presence at this event was an opportunity to engage with influential figures on business transformation, economic collaboration, and investment strategies that align with the global shifts towards amore digital and sustainable future.

A key takeaway from WEF 2025 was the evolving role of corporate leadership in transformation. The CEO Strategies for Transformation panel emphasised the importance of long-term strategic planning, workforce development, and AI integration, themes that align with the initiatives Dr. Survé has championed through Sekunjalo’s investments.

This year, Dr. Survé was joined at WEF by his son, Rayhaan Survé, deputy chairman of Sekunjalo, reflecting a generational approach to leadership and transformation. The conversations at Davos serve as a reminder that economic and technological advancements are not just about immediate gains but about shaping a future that is inclusive, sustainable,and innovative.

As global leaders return to their respective institutions, the discussions from Davos 2025 serve as a catalyst for actionable change. Transformation is no longer an abstract concept—it is a necessity, and those who navigate it effectively will define the economic and technological landscapes of the future.

The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.