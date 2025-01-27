South African tied to Global Extremist Network in US Counterterrorism designation

By glorifying acts of hate-fueled violence as righteous and encouraging further atrocities, the group perpetuates a cycle of radicalisation and societal division, writes Bianca van Wyk. Image: IOL

OPINION: By glorifying acts of hate-fueled violence as righteous and encouraging further atrocities, the group perpetuates a cycle of radicalisation and societal division, writes Bianca van Wyk. On January 13, 2025, the Bureau of Counterterrorism of the US State Department added the Terrorgram Collective to their list of specially designated global terrorist designations. The Terrorgram Collective is an online network of transnational white supremacist extremist groups that operate on the social media platform Telegram. The Terrorgram groups actively advocates for violent white supremacist ideologies, encourages attacks on perceived adversaries, and offers detailed guidance and instructional materials on executing such actions. Three leaders of the Terrorgram Collective were also included in the terrorist designation: Ciro Daniel Amorim Ferreira, a Brazilian national; Noah Licul, a Croatian national; and Hendrik-Wahl Muller, a South African that resides in the Western Cape.

Hendrik-Wahl Muller. Picture: Supplied Image: Supplied

The 26-year-old Muller from Herbertsdale is no stranger to controversy. In 2017, he was one of three University of Stellenbosch students disciplined by the University for distributing what was referred to as Nazi-inspired posters on campus. The three students involved in the incident were found guilty of contravening the disciplinary code of students. They were required to complete a 100 hours of community services and complete a restorative project on constructive engagement on campus. One of the students, Dean Dart, appealed the university’s decision and his appeal at the subsequent disciplinary appeal committee hearing was dismissed.

The central disciplinary committee increased the sanction to one of immediate expulsion from the university, which Dart took to the high court. His application was dismissed high court acting Judge Hanri Loots in February 2021.

Picture of Nazi-Inspired poster. Image: Supplied

According to his Instagram, Dart went on to be a member of the Cape Independence Party in 2022. A fourteen-year-old Hendrik-Wahl Muller was also mentioned by a Cape Independence account on X (then known as Twitter) in 2012 for creating a poster for Cape Independence.

Picture of Nazi-Inspired poster Image: Screenshot

The global terrorist designation of the Terrorgram Collective by the US State Department follows the arrest of two alleged Terrorgram leaders in September 2024 - Dallas Humber, 34, of Elk Grove, California, and Matthew Allison, 37, of Boise, Idaho. They were charged with a 15-count indictment The indictment charges include conspiracy, soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials, doxing federal officials, threatening communications, distributing bombmaking instructions, and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. In an article by the Huffington Post that reveals how Humber was tracked down by a coalition of anonymous antifascist researchers, it is highlighted that Humber was already distributing neo-Nazi content online when she was fourteen.

Picture of Dallas Humber and Matthew Allison. Image: Supplied

The Terrorgram online network is also known for promoting ‘Saints Culture’. This is an extremist trend amongst the white supremacist movement where individuals who have committed extreme acts of hate-motivated violence are revered as saints. Key supporters of ‘saints’ culture’ are accelerationists, a neo-Nazi group advocating for violent actions to trigger societal collapse and establish a white ethnostate. Far-right terrorists are glorified, with their acts of violence reinterpreted as noble efforts to defend their perceived racial and national identities. These individuals are often hailed as martyrs, even though few die during their attacks. Instead, many peacefully surrender to authorities and spend the rest of their lives in prison. One of the posters that is allegedly circulated by the online groups provides supporters with the necessary requirements to reach “sainthood” and score points.

Picture of Sainthood Criteria Poster – block the N-slur at the bottom of the poster. Image: Supplied