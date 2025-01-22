By bringing together global stakeholders to address critical challenges, this partnership sets the stage for a sustainable future.

By Lerato Molefe

Dr Iqbal Survé, chairman of Sekunjalo Group, marks a significant milestone as he co-hosts the prestigious Climate Change Forum tomorrow in Davos, Switzerland. His participation in the climate change forum reflects his profound dedication to combating the climate crisis and solidifies his position as a transformative global leader driving the future of sustainability.

For the first time, Sekunjalo and Dr Survé is co-hosting this high-profile forum, a representation of their global influence and dedication to fostering transformative environmental solutions. The event, held alongside the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, gathers the world’s most influential leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society to confront one of humanity’s greatest challenges: climate change.

Climate change represents the single most significant threat to humanity's future, affecting every aspect of life on Earth and demanding immediate, collective action to preserve the planet for generations to come. The Climate Change Forum serves as a globally recognised platform for advancing sustainable investment and addressing these critical environmental challenges by uniting influential leaders to collaborate on innovative solutions and foster global sustainability.

As the chairman of Sekunjalo, a company recognised globally for its innovation and empowerment, he has consistently championed initiatives that protect and restore the planet’s natural resources. From his co-chairmanship of the World Economic Forum’s Advisory Group on Sustainability and Innovation to his leadership in hosting the Nobel Laureates Symposium on Climate Change,

The Climate Change Forum, recognised as a premier global platform for advancing sustainable investment and this year’s event in Davos emphasises urgent action in areas such as renewable energy, climate technology, and social impact.

This exclusive gala dinner and awards ceremony event will feature an exceptional lineup of distinguished guests from diverse fields, including leaders in government, academia, global media, royalty, philanthropy, climate investment, and business. These esteemed individuals bring a wealth of expertise and perspectives to drive meaningful discussions and foster impactful collaborations. The evening’s agenda features thought-provoking panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities, culminating in an awards ceremony honoring groundbreaking contributions to sustainability.

Dr Survé’s belief in the collective responsibility of businesses, governments, and individuals to safeguard the planet resonates deeply with the forum’s mission.

Max Studennikoff, Chairman and CEO of the Climate Change Investment Forum, encapsulated the urgency of the moment: “It is still not too late to preserve the world as we know it today. A collective and highly consolidated effort is needed. The decisions we make today will define the lives of future generations.”

This sentiment is echoed by Dr Survé, who has repeatedly emphasised that climate change is not just an environmental issue but a fundamental challenge that touches every aspect of human existence.

As the forum unfolds, it sends a powerful message: transformative change is possible when vision and action converge. By bringing together global stakeholders to address critical challenges, this partnership sets the stage for a sustainable future.

* Lerato Molefe is an independent writer, commentator and analyst.

** The view expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.