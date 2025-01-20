Dr. Survé at Africa House: Leading Africa’s Future at Davos

By Lerato Molefe

The World Economic Forum 2025 focuses on the impending ‘Intelligent Age,’ but what does this mean for Africa and Africans? Dr. Survé, Chairman and Entrepreneur, and Billionaire Philanthropist, explains that at its core, this new era represents an awakening and an unparalleled opportunity for Africa to lead global advancement.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2025 will convene this month under the theme, "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," reflecting the rapidly evolving global landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, advanced connectivity, and digital transformation. Dr. Survé’s invitation to speak at Africa House, one of the most prestigious platforms at Davos, emphasises his stature as a global thought leader and advocate for Africa’s transformative potential. As one of the few Africans to hold membership in the World Economic Forum and be invited to speak, Dr. Survé’s role highlights his contributions to amplifying Africa’s voice on the global stage.

Dr. Survé’s expertise makes him a fitting choice for this high-profile event. His long-standing affiliation with the World Economic Forum has seen him shape global conversations on sustainability, innovation, and economic strategy. In 2007, his company, Sekunjalo Group, was recognised as one of only five African firms designated as New Champions during the inaugural WEF New Champions meeting. This accolade highlighted the company’s ability to align business success with social and environmental responsibility, underscoring its role as a trailblazer in the global economy.

Africa House, a dedicated platform at Davos, brings together forward-thinking leaders to co-create solutions and accelerate Africa’s trajectory toward innovation and prosperity. Dr. Survé’s participation at this year’s event demonstrates his commitment to shaping the future of the continent through data sovereignty and digital transformation. His keynote address and participation in panel discussions at Africa House will further illuminate Africa’s potential to lead in the Intelligent Age.

The essence of this year’s theme—collaboration—resonates deeply with Africa’s needs and aspirations. With 54 nations, diverse cultures, and a population exceeding 1.4 billion, Africa epitomises both the challenges and the potential of unity. The Intelligent Age demands more than isolated national efforts; it requires a pan-African approach where governments, private sector players, and civil society align to develop ecosystems that foster innovation, equitable access, and sustainable growth for all.

One of the defining features of the Intelligent Age is the integration of technology into every aspect of life. For Africa, this presents an unparalleled opportunity to leapfrog developmental challenges. From fintech revolutionising banking for the unbanked to agri-tech enhancing food security, the continent has already begun harnessing technology to meet pressing needs. However, significant gaps remain. Connectivity disparities, limited infrastructure, and digital literacy challenges must be addressed urgently. Collaboration with global technology leaders—informed by Africa’s unique needs—can accelerate the adoption of solutions that empower rather than marginalise. Africa’s youth—the youngest demographic globally—can drive innovation if provided access to tools, training, and platforms that amplify their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

As Africa embraces the Intelligent Age, ethical considerations around data use and artificial intelligence are critical. The continent must guard against deepening inequalities and the exploitation of its data resources. African governments and institutions must champion ethical frameworks that ensure AI-driven solutions are fair, inclusive, and transparent. Moreover, Africa’s vast data reserves, often extracted without equitable benefit, must be managed under frameworks prioritizing the welfare and empowerment of its people. Collaboration in this domain must be rooted in mutual respect and shared benefits, rather than one-sided arrangements that perpetuate digital neocolonialism.

As leaders from around the world gather in Davos, Africa must ensure its voice is not only heard but amplified. The continent’s leaders must advocate for partnerships that respect Africa’s sovereignty and prioritise long-term benefits over short-term gains. Africa’s contributions to global solutions—from renewable energy innovations to healthcare breakthroughs—must be acknowledged and integrated into strategies for shared prosperity.

Dr. Survé’s dual role as an entrepreneur and philanthropist uniquely equips him to address the intersection of business imperatives and social progress. His work at Sekunjalo Group has consistently demonstrated a commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and advocating for sustainability. His position at Africa House, where he will engage with policymakers, educators, and investors, reinforces his dedication to actionable outcomes that empower Africa’s people.

Leveraging his Media business, Dr. Survé aims to amplify the summit’s insights and inspire broader awareness of Africa’s transformative potential. His presence at Africa House Signifies Africa’s readiness to lead the Intelligent Age, showcasing a future where collaboration drives innovation and equitable progress.

The World Economic Forum 2025 and Africa House present vital opportunities for Africa to assert itself as a key player in shaping the Intelligent Age. Through collaboration—rooted in equity, innovation, and mutual respect—we can harness the transformative potential of technology and shared global efforts to build a prosperous, resilient, and inclusive future for our continent. Africa is not just ready for the Intelligent Age; it is poised to lead it.

* Lerato Molefe is an independent writer, commentator and analyst.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.