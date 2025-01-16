Bayethe Msimang

Over the past year, Ukraine has made clear efforts to forge stronger ties with African nations, particularly South Africa. The visit of Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to South Africa highlighted Kyiv’s determination to expand trade and diplomatic connections. The goal is simple yet ambitious: to establish meaningful relationships across the African continent and garner support from African nations on international platforms like the United Nations, where every vote matters. Africa’s strategic importance continues to grow, and Ukraine recognises the need to strengthen its presence in this vital region to balance global alliances and further its own geopolitical goals.

But despite these efforts, the results have been mixed. Analysts have pointed out that Ukraine hasn’t yet achieved the level of influence it had hoped for in Africa. One of the more significant setbacks was Mali’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing it of involvement in a rebel attack a claim Ukraine has categorically denied. This incident, along with other controversies, has raised concerns about Ukraine’s effectiveness in navigating African diplomacy. The accusation from Mali was not only a blow to Ukraine’s reputation but also highlighted the complexities of engaging with nations that have nuanced and sometimes fraught political landscapes. Such incidents underscore the importance of carefully tailored diplomatic strategies that address each country’s unique concerns and priorities.

On top of that, some public actions and statements by Ukrainian officials haven’t helped their cause. For example, Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s recent representative to the UN, made headlines when he dismissed Elon Musk’s peace proposal with an expletive-laden response. While this gained traction in Western media, it didn’t do much to bolster Ukraine’s reputation globally, particularly in regions where a measured and respectful tone is valued. There have also been instances of racially insensitive remarks by prominent Ukrainian figures, which only further alienated potential African partners. These moments of public controversy reveal a disconnect between Ukraine’s goals and the execution of its diplomatic engagements, highlighting the need for more thoughtful and culturally aware communication.

The broader geopolitical landscape complicates matters even further. With new leadership emerging in the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia, Ukraine finds itself at a crossroads. The African continent, increasingly influential on the global stage, expects diplomacy that is built on mutual respect and trust—not opportunism or public spats. The Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa acknowledged as much, admitting that Ukraine's outreach to Africa has often been reactive rather than strategic. This honesty may open the door for recalibration, but it also underscores how much work lies ahead. Ukraine must recognize that Africa is not a monolith but a diverse continent with varying needs, perspectives, and priorities. Addressing this diversity with tailored approaches is not just a suggestion, but a necessity for forging genuine partnerships.

Ukraine's diplomacy in Africa has been a glaring failure, marked by missteps, arrogance, and a lack of understanding of African priorities. Kyiv's approach has alienated rather than attracted, relying on empty rhetoric and short-sighted strategies that have done little to build trust or meaningful connections. African nations have repeatedly emphasised the importance of respect, equality, and shared interests. It's not just a matter of them saying it, but a matter of Ukraine understanding and acting on it. Yet Ukraine has shown pure failure in this regard.

This failure points to systemic issues within Ukraine's foreign policy, including [specific systemic issues such as outdated strategies and ineffective leadership]. Without drastic changes, including the removal of those responsible for these diplomatic blunders, Ukraine will remain irrelevant in Africa's future. If Kyiv continues down this path of scandal, provocation, and neglect, it risks permanently damaging its reputation and losing any opportunity to play a meaningful role on the continent.

Bayethe Msimang is an independent writer and analyst.

