Stop the madness: Austerity is crippling South Africa’s healthcare system

Only deliberate action will resolve many of the issues that affect the country, which include debilitating levels of poverty, joblessness and inequality. Austerity is not a solution.

By Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

During a recent interview on the TV network, Newzroom Afrika, the South African Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi admitted a stark reality: austerity measures imposed by National Treasury, under the leadership of Enoch Godongwana, are the primary reason why many qualified doctors remain unemployed, despite a critical shortage of medical personnel. This admission underscores a broader issue plaguing the nation's healthcare system: the detrimental impact of austerity on the provision of essential health services.

Austerity, characterised by reduced government spending and budget cuts, has been a common neo-liberal response to economic challenges for many western nations and those who are adjacent. However, in South Africa, this approach has had severe consequences for the healthcare sector. The government's focus on fiscal restraint, at the expense of the public, has led to the freezing of vacant posts, delayed procurement, a lack of maintenance of infrastructure, and a lack of essential resources and equipment. These measures have exacerbated the already dire situation, leaving hospitals understaffed, under resourced, and patients underserved.

The shortage of medical personnel is not just a numbers game; it has real-life implications for the quality of care that patients receive. With fewer doctors and nurses available, patients face longer waiting times, reduced access to often life-saving treatment, and an overall decline in the quality of healthcare. This situation is particularly alarming in rural areas, where healthcare facilities are already struggling to meet the needs of the population.

Moreover, austerity has contributed to the phenomenon of "brain drain", where skilled healthcare professionals leave the country in search of better opportunities abroad. This exodus of talent further depletes the already limited pool of medical personnel, leaving the healthcare system in a precarious state. The loss of experienced doctors and nurses not only affects the immediate delivery of care but also hampers the training and development of future healthcare professionals.

The impact of austerity on healthcare is not limited to staffing issues. Budget cuts have also led to a reduction in the availability of essential medical supplies and equipment. Hospitals are forced to operate with outdated technology and insufficient resources, making it difficult to provide adequate care to patients. This situation is compounded by the rising costs of healthcare, which further strain the already limited resources.

The consequences of austerity are not just immediate but also long-term. The lack of investment and maintenance of the healthcare infrastructure, and adequate allocation of personnel and resources today will have lasting effects on the health and well-being of future generations.

The current austerity regime also means that the National Health Insurance (NHI) is dead on arrival. The ANC led government has sold the NHI to the public, as the main solution to the country’s healthcare inequality. However, without funding, which according to the government runs to billions of rands, the NHI is a non-starter. It’s failure to launch will have a devastating impact on the future quality and equity of the healthcare system.

As things stand, it is impossible to see how any future planning for healthcare provision for a growing population, which is in the majority made up of young people, is being done. Without adequate funding and support, and with no end in sight for the austerity regime, planning and funding new projects becomes an exercise in futility. Cost cutting is the order of the day, for the foreseeable future. As a result, the healthcare system will struggle to meet the growing demands of the population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The admission by the Minister of Health highlights the urgent need to re-evaluate the approach to healthcare funding in South Africa. Austerity measures have proven time and time again to be unable to resolve the structural issues that bedevil most economies. A study in the U.K. which was conducted between 2012 and 2019 showed that budget cuts as a result of austerity measures, were responsible for more than 330 000 ‘excess deaths’. The authors of the study suggest that the high numbers “reflect an increase in people dying prematurely after experiencing reduced income, ill-health, poor nutrition and housing, and social isolation".

One can assume that the impact in South Africa is far worse because these structural issues are particularly acute in South Africa, directly resulting in the country being the most unequal society in the world. Instead of transforming the lives of the majority of people, austerity measures have proven to be detrimental to the South African public. The government must stop this madness.

Only deliberate action will resolve many of the issues that affect the country, which include debilitating levels of poverty, joblessness and inequality. Austerity is not a solution to any of these challenges. Instead, it behoves the government to invest directly in the healthcare sector to ensure that all citizens have access to quality care. Only then can we build a resilient and sustainable healthcare system that can meet the needs of the population now and in the future.

* Phakamile Hlubi-Majola is a former journalist and socialist. She is currently the NUMSA National spokesperson. She writes in her personal capacity.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.