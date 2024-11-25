Don’t Look Away: South African women are tired of lip service, we need action

South African women cannot go to work, school and government buildings without the threat of violence. This need to stop.

Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and killed in a post office. Anni Dewani was brought to the country on a ‘honeymoon’ to be killed. Reeva Steenkamp was killed while hiding in a bathroom.

For an often divided nation, South African women are brought together under the barrage of gender-based violence (GBV). We are being killed en masse, indiscriminately.

Yet, every year when 16 Days of Activism comes around, companies, brand, influencers and Tom, Njabulo and Thabo extol the virtues of treating women kindly, ending GBV and the works. While I hope these are sincere, the fight against this scourge can not be decimated in 16 days. South African women are calling for more.

We cannot go to work, school and government buildings without the threat of violence.

In the online space, there are hundreds of true crime stories that the world perceive as inconceivable and brutal. Yet, some of these stories happen almost every other day in the country and are but a blip in the horrid tapestry of GBV.

Yet every instance of violence against a woman or child should be regarded as abhorrent, savage and a scathing indictment of our so-called modern society.

Abusers should be shunned like the worst of criminals, their faces plastered everywhere for public condemnation.

An abuser is only able to continue their sick perversions provided that society turns a blind eye. Without society’s pardoning, they could not be able to roam freely and get access to unwitting victims.

So, we are made accomplices by merely existing in a society that holds more grace for perpetrators than the victims.

What was she wearing? Was she drunk? What was she doing in that part of town? ‘Not to victim-blame’ and they proceed to do just that. What the actual questions we should be asking are; Why are they acting the way they are? What has emboldened them to act that way? Are they not afraid of the laws of civil society?

If you or someone you know is suffering from gender-based violence, contact the Gender-Based Violence SA hotline on 0800 428 428.

South African Depression and Anxiety Group - 0800 567 567

Childline - 116

*Xolile Mtembu is a Digital Journalist at IOL.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.

IOL