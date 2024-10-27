Is the Press Council of South Africa Really Watching Over the Press — or Just Itself?

Instead of an objective watchdog, the Press Council of South Africa seems more like a guardian of legacy media interests – and that’s a disservice to every South African who values an open, fair, and truly independent press.

By Sipho Tshabalala

Let’s get one thing straight: the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) isn’t a state regulator. It’s an NGO – a private club that sets its own rules and lives in its own world. While it portrays itself as the moral guardian of South African journalism, a quick look beneath the surface raises some serious questions. The PCSA demands transparency from others but conveniently side steps that same principle when it comes to its own funding. Who bankrolls the PCSA? They won’t say. And if they aren’t willing to answer that, it’s fair to question whose interests they’re really serving.

The PCSA doesn’t need government oversight to decide who gets to be a member or who they can expel; it’s a private game with private rules. So who does it truly serve? For a council that’s supposed to watch over the media, it seems more interested in playing to a very select audience – itself.

The Influencers Within: Who Really Calls the Shots?

When you look at who’s actually shaping the PCSA’s direction, some familiar faces pop up, many with longstanding ties to South Africa’s media and legal scenes. Take Judge Bess Nkabinde, a well-known figure due to her case in which she and Judge Chris Jafta accused Judge President Dr. John Hlophe of allegedly pressuring them to favour President Zuma. Even though Former Judge Hlophe denied this, it has been used by the Democratic Alliance and African National Congress to impeach him. The question is, can someone who’s been involved in politically sensitive matters lead a body claiming neutrality in media oversight?

Then there’s Ben Winks, known for his involvement in high-profile political cases, often defending the Democratic Alliance. He has represented News24’s Karyn Maughan in her legal dispute with President Zuma. Now, alongside Helene Viljoen, also a member of the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA), Winks has co-authored an article titled "Independent Media Expelled from Press Council: Media Must Be Free, but Also Fair." This case is about Karyn Maughan which raises serious questions about impartiality within the PCSA. Is this truly an example of unbiased oversight, or has the council reached new levels of bias?

Author and commentator John Matisonn is another council member who’s written extensively on South Africa’s political terrain. His two books, Cyril’s Choices promotes President Ramaphosa and the God, Spies, and Lies book, doesn’t mince words about former President Zuma, painting him as a leader who morally bankrupt the ANC. Matisonn’s strong opinions come through clearly, and while he’s entitled to them, they certainly cast doubt on his impartiality.

And then we have Themba Sepotokele from Sowetan, who recently came after Independent Media in an article about “rogue” journalism. When individuals like Sepotokele are in positions of influence, can the council really claim it’s here to look out for independent media? It seems more like a clique supporting legacy media than a genuinely neutral body.

Who Funds This “Ethical” Council?

Here’s where things get interesting. The PCSA talks a big game about transparency, but it’s suspiciously quiet about who funds it. The council claims media organisations fund it, but no donor list or financial reports are publicly available. This lack of transparency raises eyebrows and begs the question: Who’s really pulling the strings here?

Take the Open Society Foundation, for example. Known worldwide for its involvement in political and social issues, this foundation funds several PCSA-affiliated organisations. Its influence is significant, and its financial support aligns with specific agendas. If an organisation that’s supposed to uphold journalistic ethics is funded by entities with clear political stances, then we’re left wondering if the PCSA can genuinely claim to be unbiased.

The PCSA’s affiliated organisations paint a similar picture. SANEF, one of its key allies, is funded by big names like ABSA, Media24, Multichoice, and, of course, the Open Society Foundation. The Forum of Community Journalists receives backing from Caxton and Avbob, while the Association of Independent Publishers lists Arena, MTN, and – yet again – the Open Society Foundation as major funders. Even the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), supposedly self-funded, is clouded in mystery.

When you consider the entities behind these donations, it’s hard not to think they’re expecting a certain level of influence in return. If you’re the Press Council, and your financial backers have their own agendas, are you truly a watchdog for journalism – or a mouthpiece for the highest bidder?

The PCSA’s “Impartial” Ethical Compass

The PCSA claims to be the ethical compass for journalism in South Africa, but is that really the case? Its connections with SANEF, and by extension, legacy media giants like Media24, mean it’s operating in a world that’s anything but objective. If the PCSA were truly about press freedom, it would demand transparency of its own leadership and funding sources. Yet, it’s selective about the standards it enforces and seems to act as a gatekeeper rather than a guardian of journalistic integrity.

In reality, the council appears to be more invested in protecting a specific circle of media allies than standing up for independent journalism. This selective enforcement of journalistic standards benefits those in the “inner circle” – the very people with ties to established media giants and certain political agendas.

Where Does This Leave South African Journalism?

In the end, the PCSA’s claims of upholding journalistic integrity ring hollow. For an organisation that presents itself as the standard-bearer for ethics, its reluctance to practise its own preachings on transparency and impartiality says a lot. The council’s lack of disclosure, both in funding and conflicts of interest, presents an organisation far more interested in consolidating influence than upholding the principles of press freedom.

The Press Council of South Africa may call itself the ethical backbone of journalism, but its operations tell a different story. Instead of an objective watchdog, it seems more like a guardian of legacy media interests – and that’s a disservice to every South African who values an open, fair, and truly independent press. If press freedom is worth defending, then it’s time we question whether the PCSA, in its current state, is equipped to do the job.

* Sipho Tshabalala is an independent writer, analyst and commentator.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.