Secure Data Infrastructure: The Backbone of BRICS Economic Cooperation

By Masibongwe Sihlahla

In today's digital age, data is the lifeblood of economic development. As President Cyril Ramaphosa in his opening remarks at the BRICS Business Forum mentioned BRICS countries must create a collaborative environment for the advancement of digital technology and that E-commerce in particular has great potential to enhance market access and economic growth.

Dr. Iqbal Survé has emphasised that just as BRICS can be the bridge that connects countries, data can be the bridge that connects business whether small, medium or large. Dr Iqbal Survé also impressed upon the significance of data harnessing and data intelligence. In view of these statements I propose that a critical component of this environment is a dedicated BRICS data cloud storage data infrastructure, which is secure, redundant, and independent from Western intelligence agencies. Dr Iqbal Survé touches a very important aspect of data harnessing if one consider that a company like Meta, X and Google are multi-billion Dollar companies harnessing data and making millions out of it.

Data is so powerful that Cambridge Analytica was able to influence the last US elections according to some. This claim is very controversial but what is true is that data is a powerful tool in the right hands as intimated by Dr Survé in his article. In East Africa for example many street vendors use cellphone technology with the attendant data infrastructure to receive and make payments. This infrastructure if it is in the wrong hands can be switched off just like the US switched off SWIFT, making payments and receipt of money impossible.

Dr Iqbal Survé is thus correct that BRICS need to be able to have impeccable data to harness in the development of its people. In his opening remarks President Vladimir Putin spoke about economic sovereignty but economic sovereignty is predicated on data sovereignty which on it part is predicated on a data infrastructure that is sovereign. When President Vladimir Putin speaks about economic sovereignty he means to lessen dependency on Western systems and infrastructure. I must salute Dr Iqbal Survé for raising this issue of data harnessing which by implication signifies secure data infrastructure not dependent on server farms situated in the Global North.

The Importance of Data Integrity

Data integrity is dependent on secure data infrastructure. Without it, BRICS countries risk compromising their economic sovereignty and exposing themselves to cyber threats. A dedicated BRICS data cloud storage data infrastructure ensures that data is stored and processed in a secure environment, protected from unauthorized access and manipulation.

Benefits of a Dedicated BRICS Data Infrastructure

Enhanced Economic Cooperation: A shared data infrastructure enables BRICS countries to coordinate their economic policies, foster trade, and promote investment as envisaged by Dr Iqbal Survé.

Improved Data Governance: A standardized data-sharing platform ensures data governance, privacy, and cybersecurity, protecting sensitive information and preventing data breaches.

Increased Efficiency: A secure data infrastructure enables real-time insights, streamlines decision-making, and optimizes supply chains, leading to increased efficiency and reduced costs.

Reduced Reliance on Western Markets: A BRICS-only data infrastructure reduces dependence on Western markets and enables the bloc to chart its own economic destiny.

It is clear to all in the intelligence community that all American servers and network infrastructure has backdoors built in giving access to the FBI and CIA similarly to all military rockets and other military hardware that America supply to other countries.

America has accused Huawei of having spy backdoors built-in into all their phones and internet hardware as Huawei is the largest supplier of internet hardware to the wireless internet industry in the world. This is not true but because America does it they assume others are as devious as they are. One of the most effective Anti-virus software in the world (Kaspersky), made by a Russian company, has been banned by all American departments and agencies as they accuse the Russian of having built spyware into it. Once again this is a lie but one can than assume all America software has spyware built into it.

Even though telephone conversations are encrypted, The Grabber (built by an American company, no surprise there) bought by our SAPS Crime Intelligence a few years ago for R43 million (on the market for R3 million) can intercept cellphone calls, does this mean The Grabber comes with built-in decryption software? All leaders at the BRICS Summit in Kazan have been briefed that they must assume that their telephone conversations will be subject to interception by foreign intelligence agencies so they can be aware of what to say and not say on air.

Building the Future: A Unified BRICS Data Ecosystem

Establishing a unified data platform requires trust, collaboration, and a commitment to data governance, privacy, and cybersecurity. By working together, BRICS countries can build a secure, standardized data-sharing platform that empowers the bloc to act swiftly, forecast economic trends, and make strategic decisions that benefit the entire bloc.

Looking ahead

Reading the Op-ed of Dr Iqbal Survé it is clear that a dedicated BRICS data cloud storage data infrastructure is critical for the economic cooperation and development of the BRICS bloc. By prioritizing data integrity and security, BRICS countries can unlock the full potential of their economic partnerships, drive sustainable growth, and emerge as a united force on the global stage. I want to thank Dr Iqbal Survé current Co-Chair of the BRICS Media Council for bringing data harnessing to the fore and my article on data infrastructure is intended to be complimentary to his seminal op-ed piece.

It is quite clear that the US has hegemony over the global data infrastructure through its technological leadership and regulatory frameworks, the landscape thankfully evolving. The rise of other global players such as BRICS+ and their push for data sovereignty are reshaping the dynamics of data governance in the world, suggesting that US hegemony may not be as absolute as it currently is.

* Masibongwe Sihlahla, Independent Writer, Political Commentator and Social Justice Activist.

