Building Independent Media Platforms: A BRICS Imperative

Dr. Iqbal Survé, Chairman of Independent Media and Sekunjalo, shares his insights on the need for a multipolar modern media that is not dependent on the West’s narrative to form perception.

By Dr Iqbal Survé

It was Nelson Mandela who spoke about the importance of media freedom and the necessity of hearing all sides of the story. He emphasised that in charting a course forward, one must always consider the interests of the people of the Global South, while also acknowledging the interests of the global powers, whether from the West or the East. What the world now needs is balance. It needs to hear the stories of both the West and the East, as we defend the principles of non-alignment and sovereignty, which must also apply to the media. The media should reflect this non-alignment and focus on the truth, which, by its very definition, should not be confined to any particular side.

We are emerging from a century dominated by the West—economically, socially, and within the media. As we enter a new era marked by a multipolar world, where a significant portion of global GDP lies in BRICS and BRICS+ countries, and technology is increasingly distributed across the globe, it is crucial that media narratives evolve to reflect this reality. The media must now tell stories from both the West and the East, providing a balanced view of the changing geopolitical landscape, benefiting everyone.

As I reflect on the BRICS Media Summit in Russia, I am reminded that we are living in an era dominated by perception and media influence. The role of media in shaping global narratives has never been more significant, and control over these narratives is increasingly seen as a tool of political, economic, and cultural power.

The West has long recognised this, which is why we have witnessed vast investments into media companies, tech start-ups, and even newer forms of media, like social media platforms and streaming services. However, it is equally important to ensure that voices from BRICS+ nations are heard and represented fairly. This is not about competing with Western platforms but about creating a media ecosystem that reflects the diversity of perspectives and experiences globally.

Monopolising the Message

Over the past few decades, we have seen unprecedented investments by the West into media organisations, both traditional and new. The focus has been twofold: bolstering their own media influence and ensuring technological innovation that places them in a dominant position across all platforms, from streaming services to social media. This has resulted in the near-monopoly of companies like Meta, Alphabet, and Netflix in the global media space. At the same time, these platforms shape perceptions—social, political, and cultural—by controlling what narratives are amplified and which are silenced.

We cannot underestimate the importance of perception. When narratives are controlled from a single, powerful bloc, it creates a worldview that may not reflect the realities, values, or aspirations of people from BRICS+ nations and the Global South. Recent sanctions against Russian media outlets on the African continent are a clear example of how media can be used to sideline alternative perspectives. However, the goal should not be to replace one dominant narrative with another, but to create an inclusive space where all voices—whether from the West, East, or South—can coexist and be heard.

The Rise of Multipolar Modern Media

The question before us now is: How can BRICS+ countries collaborate to build media platforms that are independent of external influence, while ensuring that they contribute to a more balanced global narrative? The answer lies in technology, collaboration, and a shared vision for an independent, multipolar media ecosystem.

We already have a rich tradition of storytelling and journalism within BRICS+ nations. The challenge is to integrate this with cutting-edge technology to reach a global audience. This requires investment—not just in media content creation, but also in the technology that underpins media platforms. We need streaming services, social media networks, and digital infrastructure that can operate outside the control of any single bloc, ensuring that all perspectives have a platform.

Imagine a streaming service that highlights films, documentaries, and news stories from across BRICS+ countries, with the potential to reach billions of people. Picture a social media platform that allows free and fair discourse without fear of censorship or algorithmic bias. This vision is not only possible, but necessary to promote a more balanced global media landscape.

To achieve this, BRICS+ nations must prioritise investment into technology that drives modern media. We must develop platforms that are resilient, secure, and independent, but also collaborative with global stakeholders. This involves developing cloud computing, AI-driven content recommendation systems, and mobile applications that are tailored to diverse contexts.

Key to this will be collaboration—both within BRICS+ and with other nations in the Global South and beyond. By pooling our technological expertise, financial resources, and media talent, we can create platforms that enrich global media by adding diverse perspectives. Africa, in particular, presents a massive growth opportunity for such platforms, with its young population and growing internet penetration.

A Shared Vision for a Balanced Global Media

The media landscape of tomorrow must be one that is more representative of the world’s diversity. BRICS+ nations have a responsibility to contribute to a global media ecosystem that prioritizes truth, fairness, and the ability to tell stories that matter to all of us. This is not just about media sovereignty; it is about protecting the right to self-representation while allowing other perspectives to coexist.

The world needs to hear all sides. A multipolar world is essential for peace and prosperity. The West should not be excluded from this conversation, but neither should the Global South or the East. We need media from all perspectives, ensuring that all narratives are available and shared. True international media freedom and accessibility are vital for a balanced understanding of global issues. As we move forward, we must live side by side, in pursuit of a shared humanity and a multipolar world.

At the BRICS Meeting, we will have the opportunity to discuss these issues and forge a path forward. The creation of independent media platforms and the development of technological solutions that are not beholden to any single power is a task that requires bold action and collective will.

It is time for us to seize this opportunity and build the media platforms of the future—platforms that reflect the true diversity of the world and ensure that all voices, whether from BRICS+ nations, the Global South, or the West, are heard, respected, and valued.

* Dr Iqbal Survé, Past Chairman of the BRICS Business Council and CoChairman of the BRICS+ Media Forum and the BRNN.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.