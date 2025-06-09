Private and public health sectors join forces in think tank aimed at universal healthcare strategy

A universal health think tank has been launched in the Western Cape. Image: Ron

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has launched a groundbreaking healthcare think tank, uniting public and private sector professionals to develop a comprehensive universal healthcare strategy. This initiative aims to improve patient care, enhance resource efficiency, and foster collaboration across healthcare systems in the province. In March 2025, the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness launched an innovative healthcare think tank—a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together public and private healthcare professionals, including private hospitals, laboratories, pharmacy groups, healthcare funders, academic institutions, and the provincial Department of Health and Wellness. Since its inception, this collaborative effort has been working to maximise resources and co-create a ‘Western Cape Universal Healthcare Strategy — one built on partnership and innovation’ . Western Cape MEC of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, emphasised the importance of collaboration in delivering a patient-centred healthcare system.

She stated, "Healthcare is a team effort. To meet the immediate and long-term needs of our residents, we need the public and private sectors, alongside academic experts, to work together to find smarter, more efficient ways to deliver quality care. Our vision is to harness the best of both sectors to make this a reality. While this think tank is still in its early days, I am confident that through collaboration, we can ease pressure on the system, expand access to care, and ensure that every Rand is spent wisely." The think tank’s work is centred on co-creating a Universal Healthcare Strategy—one that is flexible, locally driven, rooted in collaboration, and focused on delivering the highest standard of care to residents. Between May and November 2025, the group will meet monthly to set joint goals, identify priority areas where collaboration can have the greatest impact, assess capacity across both systems, and explore sustainable funding mechanisms to ensure long-term success. The think tank is also developing strategies for implementing initial joint projects to improve healthcare delivery on the ground.