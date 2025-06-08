Legal Administrative Officer in the Presidency receives a Doctorate of Laws degree

Reason Misiiwa Baloyi, the legal administrative officer in the Presidency's dream came true when he recently received a Doctorate of Laws degree. Image: Supplied

The legal administrative officer in the Presidency, Reason Misiiwa Baloy, recently graduated from the University of Pretoria (UP) during its autumn graduation season with a Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree, fulfilling a lifelong dream to make a significant contribution to law and public service. His journey from a rural village in Limpopo to one of the highest offices in the country and obtaining a doctoral degree is a reminder of what’s possible with commitment, courage and community support. Baloyi, who is from Mapapila village in Malamulele township, said his passion for law started in childhood. “It was just a dream,” the 48-year-old, who was set on following a career that would see him either representing people or enforcing the law, said.

He recalled that there was no career guidance, as the first-born son, no one in his family had completed matric, and no one in the community had ever studied law at a tertiary institution. Baloyi attended Mapapila Primary School and EPP Mhinga Secondary School, where he obtained matric before going on to improve his matric results at Lemana College. In 2003, he completed an LLB at the University of Limpopo and has since built a career in the public sector, working in legal units across several national departments. These include the Departments of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; Home Affairs and Human Settlements.

He then joined the Office of the Premier in the Western Cape, and in 2012, was appointed as the legal administrative officer in the Presidency, a role he holds today. His key responsibilities include scrutinising executive acts against the Constitution and relevant legislation and conducting legal research. He also provides legal opinions, liaising with government departments, and contributing to the drafting of legislation, policies and international agreements. Baloyi chose to pursue both his LLM and LLD at UP, citing the university’s reputation and quality of academic support. His doctoral research focused on the liability of state officials in instances of irregular public procurement, a topic he believes is essential for strengthening governance and public accountability.

“I was motivated by the constant reports of fraud and corruption in public procurement. Public trust in the State depends on officials doing their work with integrity. If there are irregularities, there must be accountability whether disciplinary, civil or criminal.” His thesis examined how legal frameworks – including administrative, criminal and contract law – can be used to hold officials to account for misconduct in the procurement of goods and services. It argues that enforcing these responsibilities is vital for the protection of public resources and to combat the culture of impunity. Baloyi’s academic journey was not without setbacks. He faced disruptions during the Covid-19 lockdown and when his original supervisor retired in 2022. He had to temporarily pause his studies.