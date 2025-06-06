Over 400 cops ready for the 2025 Comrades Marathon
SAPS members ready to take on the grueling marathon.
A total of 437 members of the South African Police Service are expected to participate in the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal.
National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, expressed his unwavering support for the officers participating.
Of the 437 members, 66 are women and 371 are men who stem from all nine provinces. The group will be among over 22,000 marathon runners who will be taking part in what is known as the ‘ultimate human race’.
Police spokesperson, Major General Nonkululeko Phokane said the number of police runners in participating in the Comrades Marathon has been increasing annually and is an indication of the culture of fitness and wellness within the SAPS.
Participants from the Western Cape SAPS.
“Last year, 356 police officers participated in the Comrades Marathon; while in 2025, the number increased to 437, with an additional 81 police officers taking part in the race.
The Comrades Marathon is more than a test of physical endurance; it is a celebration of unity, perseverance, and the indomitable human spirit. The participation of police officers in the enduring 89-kilometre run signifies the magnitude of resilience, discipline, and unwavering determination,” Phokane said.
Police management wished all its members a successful and inspiring ‘down run’ from Pietermaritzburg to Durban as they continue to elevate and fly the SAPS flag; to promote health and wellness, and solicit community support in the fight against crime.
