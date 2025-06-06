Over 400 cops ready for the 2025 Comrades Marathon

A total of 437 members of the South African Police Service are expected to participate in the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal.

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, expressed his unwavering support for the officers participating.

Of the 437 members, 66 are women and 371 are men who stem from all nine provinces. The group will be among over 22,000 marathon runners who will be taking part in what is known as the ‘ultimate human race’.

Police spokesperson, Major General Nonkululeko Phokane said the number of police runners in participating in the Comrades Marathon has been increasing annually and is an indication of the culture of fitness and wellness within the SAPS.