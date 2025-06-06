Lions Goliath and Coralie escape circus life to find freedom in South Africa

Coralie and Goliath Image: Supplied

In a heartwarming turn of events, two lions, Goliath and Coralie, have stepped into a new chapter of their lives after spending over a decade confined in a cramped circus cage in France. Today, they bask in the African sunshine, roaming freely in a sprawling 2.5-acre enclosure at the Animal Defenders International (ADI) Wildlife Sanctuary, located in South Africa. Their remarkable journey began with a generous airlift funded by Qatar Airways Cargo as part of their WeQare programme, which emphasises the importance of animal welfare. Accompanied by ADI President Jan Creamer, Goliath and Coralie have traded their truck-bound cage for the vast, open plains that echo the lands of their ancestors. “When you see these two magnificent lions living so close to what nature intended, it shows how wrong it is to keep them in circus cages, just for entertainment,” Creamer stated. “Goliath and Coralie lived the first half of their lives in a cage on a truck; now they get to live as lions should.”

Jan Creamer and D. Peter Caldwell giving the giant cats water at the Paris CDG airport Image: Supplied

The rescue of these lions is part of a significant movement against the use of wild animals in circuses, aptly named the Stop Circus Suffering campaign. This initiative has resulted in more than 50 countries, including seven US states, implementing bans on the exploitation of wild animals for entertainment purposes. The ADI Wildlife Sanctuary is dedicated to enforcing these protective bans. Based in London, ADI has proactively engaged in numerous rescue operations across Latin America, helping to liberate wild animals from circuses in Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, and Guatemala. These efforts have included impressive airlifts that have seen 33, 25, and 17 lions, along with 40 monkeys rescued at a time. Due to the extended abuse, confinement, and in-breeding that Goliath and Coralie have endured, returning them to the wild is not a viable option. The ADI Wildlife Sanctuary stands as a crucial refuge for animals like them, ensuring they live out their days in a safe and natural environment.