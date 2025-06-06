Daughter sets mother's ashes adrift in a bottle to fulfill her dream of travelling the world
The bottle containing Wendy Chadwick's ashes
Image: Source: Facebook
In a heartwarming tale, a woman has decided to honour her mother's wish of wanting to travel the world, but in a very unique way.
Wendy Chadwick died in February while on holiday with her family, she was 51-years-old. The English single mother of five had not been able to fulfill her wish.
Her daughter, Cara Melia, has now taken on the task of making her mom's dream a reality.
Melia put her mother's ashes in a bottle - along with a note - and threw it into the sea in Skegness in England.
The note reads, "This is my mum. Throw her back in - she's travelling the world. Thanks Cara, Oldham."
The note with the bottle
Image: Facebook
Melia's act went viral after the bottle was found on the same beach, 12 hours later.
Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Melia said she hoped that after being returned to the sea, the bottle would travel further.
She told the broadcaster that she hoped the bottle would end up in Spain or even Barbados.
In a video on Facebook, the bottle was found and thrown back into the sea.
IOL
Related Topics: