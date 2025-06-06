Daughter sets mother's ashes adrift in a bottle to fulfill her dream of travelling the world

In a heartwarming tale, a woman has decided to honour her mother's wish of wanting to travel the world, but in a very unique way.

Wendy Chadwick died in February while on holiday with her family, she was 51-years-old. The English single mother of five had not been able to fulfill her wish.

Her daughter, Cara Melia, has now taken on the task of making her mom's dream a reality.

Melia put her mother's ashes in a bottle - along with a note - and threw it into the sea in Skegness in England.

The note reads, "This is my mum. Throw her back in - she's travelling the world. Thanks Cara, Oldham."