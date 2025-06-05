Revolutionising Education: UKZN provides AI glasses to empower visually impaired students

UKZN visually impaired students proudly showcase their new Envision Smart AI Glasses. Image: Supplied

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has made history as the first university in South Africa to provide visually impaired students with cutting-edge Envision Smart AI Glasses, a powerful assistive device that uses artificial intelligence to help users navigate the world with greater independence and confidence. The five recipients, Bright Sello, Thandeka Ngcobo, Londiwe Ndaba, Siboniso Mabuza, and Thembisa Xolo, were selected through a rigorous process led by the University’s Disability Support Unit (DSU). Each pair of glasses, valued at R75 000, was donated by Sensory Solutions (Pty) Ltd following a request from the UKZN Foundation. The Envision Glasses, built on the Google Glass platform, use a high-definition camera to capture visual information and instantly convert it into audio feedback. This allows users to read printed and digital text, recognise faces, find objects, and navigate their environment using discreet audio prompts

“For the first time, I feel like I won’t be left behind,” said Bright Sello, a fourth-year Bachelor of Science student who is partially sighted. “I can do things on my own, read my notes and slides in the lecture hall and recognise my friends. I finally have control.” Before receiving the glasses, Sello faced significant challenges in the lecture hall. “I often sat in class unable to follow along because I couldn’t read what was on the screen or see what the lecturer was pointing to,” he explained. “I had to rely heavily on classmates or tutors after hours to help me catch up, which made me feel like I was always lagging behind.” With the glasses, Sello says his academic life has transformed. “Now, I won’t have to depend on others all the time. It’s not just about being able to see the material, it’s about regaining my independence, dignity and the confidence to fully participate in my own education.”

Amith Ramballie, Head of the DSU, praised the move as a milestone in inclusive education. “UKZN is proud to lead the way in implementing advanced assistive technology that speaks to the needs of our diverse student body. These glasses not only reflect our commitment to accessibility but also our belief in every student’s right to learn, grow and succeed independently,” Ramballie said. “This milestone is particularly significant because no other university in South Africa currently offers students access to this device. While wearable assistive technology has existed for years, previous models were often more expensive or lacked functionality and reliability.” The glasses support more than 60 languages and connect seamlessly with smartphones, making them adaptable for various settings and users. From reading timetables to navigating crowded lecture halls, students can now experience a new level of autonomy in their academic and social lives.