Mamelodi Skate Club aims to create Edu-Park as a beacon of hope for local youth
Children and the youth who are part of the Mamelodi skateboard club spend weekends cleaning up landfills in the area.
Image: Supplied
Founder of Mamelodi Skate Club, Poelo Mofolo, is still clinging to his dream to build an Edu-Park, which includes a skate park for young people, although he has been waiting for years for the government to allocate empty land for this project.
He knocked on the door of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure after he was told the site he sought was under its jurisdiction.
He met with Minister Dean Macpherson last year regarding the project, but Mofolo said no land has yet been allocated, although suitable premises had been earmarked in Mamelodi, Tshwane.
In a letter sent to him in March this year, he was told that his request had been given due consideration, but no land could be allocated at this time.
At the temporary premises utilised by him at the moment, his club has more than 60 children, and in a week, trainers run two skate lessons and see at least 30 participants.
His dream of building a skate park, he said, has grown into a vision of having a multi-purpose facility called Edu-Park consisting of a skate park, tennis court, library, and classrooms that schools can use for homework after school.
“It will be a beacon of hope for the youth of Mamelodi, and that is what Edu-Park is going to be. We need more funding. We do have some support in terms of the skate park and computer centre. This project will be developed in a space of five years,” he said.
Mofolo said when he reached out to the minister last year, he hoped the park was on track to become a reality.
“The site we had identified is unused land under the department and ideal for our Edu-Park. When the minister came to visit us last year, he said that public assets should be used for the public good.”
Mofolo said the park will be a beacon of hope for children, youth, and the community at large. He expressed the hope that the minister and his department will keep to their word and assist the community in securing a site for the envisioned youth centre.
“We have been on this journey for five years, and we are following processes that never seem to end. We are the future of South Africa, and we want to make a change.”
The department has meanwhile not responded as to whether it will take further steps to ensure that Mofolo’s dream will eventually come true.
“Mamelodi Skate Club uses skateboarding for change; we not only focus on skateboarding, but we also run educational programmes, teaching children and youth to be more environmentally conscious,” Mofolo said.
This year, the club members have had an opportunity to learn about wetlands, birds, and insects as part of its environmental awareness campaign and theme for 2025.
Last month, they also hosted their annual “Clean up Mamelodi” campaign. The club identifies an illegal dumping site, and on Saturday mornings, they go and clean it up.
“It is our way to get involved in our community in a positive way, especially as the youth,” Mofolo said.