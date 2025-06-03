Teen girl’s inspiring journey towards a greener future at youth automotive event

Youth attended the event aimed at the critical role of young people in shaping the future of South Africa’s automotive industry. Image: Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Economic Development, in collaboration with the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC), hosted a successful Youth Stakeholder Engagement at the AIDC facility in Tshwane. The event brought together youth, industry leaders, civil society, labour, and government stakeholders to deliberate on the critical role of young people in shaping the future of South Africa’s automotive industry. Trish Masango, a learner at Lethabong Maths Science and ICT School of Specialization attended the event.

Masango speaking to IOL shared she learned that getting opportunities as a young person is very good as she comes from a very poor family. “Not being able to get all the equipment and everything that I need to get into school and get everything that I want is impossible because the people I live with didn't get opportunities at my age. They only started working at the age of 40 going upwards. “And right now, as a young person getting this opportunity right now it makes me happy because now I know that even if I won't be able to do anything big, I'll still be able to provide for my family. “Being here, I learned a lot. I learned to believe in myself and I learned to focus on myself and not to focus on the negative.”

Having grown up and being told that “women wouldn't go anywhere in life”, Masango was left inspired and motivated seeing the women inside the Yanfeng Plastic Omnium factory at work. “Seeing those women in there just inspired me to keep on doing what I love doing (1:42) as it would take me far in life just like they did.” The grade 10 learner is doing technical subjects with automotive because she hopes to work at BMW one day as they are in the electric vehicle space. Masango views electric vehicles as a positive as manual cars release a lot of carbon emissions into the air.

“A lot of people are getting sick, especially the old people and young children are getting sick because of the carbon emissions. “Getting into the electrical cars is good and I think it can help because I'm also working on a project of making a solar car that works with solar and also electricity so that we can reduce the number of accidents and carbon emissions in the air.” MEC for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, delivered the keynote address. “We must ensure young people are not left behind, but rather positioned at the forefront of this sector’s ongoing transformation. “Young people must not see this industry as closed off. We need their energy, creativity, and skills to help us transition into green automotive technologies and digital innovation. “The future of this sector depends on how well we equip and include them,” said Maile.

Learners from Lethabong Maths Science and ICT School of Specialization watch attentively as a women operates a machine at Yanfeng Plastic Omnium factory. Supplied Image: Supplied