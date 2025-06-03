Empowerment in action: How the Hlola EmpowerCare Initiative is shaping young doctors' futures

The initiative aims to empower 300 young unemployed South African doctors to become micro-entrepreneurs in healthcare. Image: Innov8 Group Holdings

Innovation Edge has announced the launch of the Hlola EmpowerCare Initiative, a programme aimed at providing support to young South African doctors to become micro-entrepreneurs in healthcare. This initiative is funded by the National Pathway Management Network (NPMN) Innovation Fund, a grant initiative led by the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) under the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) and administered by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Recruitment and Training for Young Doctors Recruitment for the Hlola EmpowerCare Initiative is open until June 30, 2025, targeting young, post-community service doctors who are currently unemployed, engaged in locum work, or underemployed. The initiative aims to equip 300 medical doctors with U-Image, an innovative point-of-care ultrasound solution (POCUS) developed by Innov8 Group Holdings and its subsidiaries. U-Image includes a locally developed ultrasound device, image storage software, bespoke clinical training, and certification. This training will provide doctors with the necessary skills to diagnose and treat common diseases and conditions requiring bedside ultrasound, with a strong emphasis on first-trimester scans for expectant mothers.

Addressing Healthcare Challenges Access to ultrasound for pregnant women in the public health system is critically limited, with many clinics lacking the necessary equipment or trained professionals. This is particularly concerning in a country where infant and child mortality rates remain alarmingly high. In 2022, the Medical Research Council estimated that 30 out of every 1,000 infants born alive in South Africa did not survive their first year, while the under-five mortality rate increased from 29 per 1,000 in 2020 to 40 in 2022. Premature births and delivery complications are major contributors to these statistics, with limited antenatal care reducing the chances for early intervention. A Sustainable Future for Healthcare “As an innovation-led healthcare holding business focused on re-engineering care delivery and point-of-care solutions, Innov8 Group Holdings – through Innohealth Technologies – will drive the execution of this initiative,” said Dr Chad Marthinussen, Founder and CEO of Innov8 Group Holdings and its subsidiaries. “We’ll supply the tools, recruit and match 300 young doctors with established care pathways, and equip them with our virtual care platform MypocketHealth, home-grown POCUS hardware, and training, certification, and commercial-skills programme. By enabling these clinicians to launch their own hybrid micro-enterprises, we’ll dramatically widen South Africa’s primary care footprint and create a sustainable engine for better patient access and outcomes.” In addition to bespoke POCUS training, participants will receive business management and development training to help them establish and run their own medical practices. The initiative includes training aimed at equipping young doctors with both clinical and business skills.