Healing beyond medicine: The role of the Children’s Hospital Trust in child protection
The Red Cross Children’s War Memorial Hospital.
In the first 22 months after the launch of the Children’s Hospital Trust’s Child Protection Project, 566 child protection cases were reported. Behind hospital doors lie many untold stories, including the experiences of children and families who have witnessed or suffered various forms of abuse—be it sexual, physical, psychological, neglect, malnutrition, or violence.
Children often lack a voice in these situations and bear the brunt of crime, poverty, environmental degradation, gang violence, and domestic disputes. Their rights are being violated, and society has failed to protect them. In recognition of Child Protection Week (May 29 – June 5), the Children’s Hospital Trust is shining a spotlight on the urgent need to safeguard our children, not just from abuse but also from the systemic failures that violate their rights.
Dr Fatima Khan, the Child Protection Improvement Project Coordinator at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, stated, “We are seeing just the tip of the iceberg. We don’t see the children who are fatally injured or those grazed by a bullet or who have witnessed a family member killed and must live with the psychological impact of that.”
As the only specialist paediatric hospital in the Western Cape, the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital treats many of the most affected children. Each child enters the hospital seeking medical treatment, but for victims of abuse, neglect, or violence, healing involves addressing far deeper internal wounds. This includes children who have no family to return to, those suffering from flashbacks that leave them paralysed with fear, and mothers who blame themselves for their children's suffering.
“Treating the medical cases and healing the physical wounds is the easy part. It’s all about what happens after that,” Dr Khan explains. The Child Protection Service Improvement Project, an initiative of the Trust based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, is at the forefront of the mission to continue treatment after the physical wounds have healed.
Through this project, funded by generous donors, the Children’s Hospital Trust plays a pivotal role in strengthening the capacity to identify vulnerable children and implement multidisciplinary care plans. By enhancing child protection services and equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary tools and training to identify and manage abuse and neglect, the Trust ensures that hundreds of children each year receive the support they need to heal and thrive.
Every child receives a tailored plan that includes legal, social, psychological, and medical support. The multidisciplinary team collaborates to ensure that each child and their family are connected to the services they need. The child who lost their family finds a safe place to grow, the little girl can confront her fears, and the mother regains her confidence.
“Not a day goes by without another story of violent crime, but for thousands of children, this isn’t news; their lives are lived in fear, while countless others suffer in silence. This isn’t just a news story—it is a crisis. Children need us, and you can make a tangible difference by joining our Child Protection Project, as looking away is no longer an option,” says Chantel Cooper, CEO of the Children’s Hospital Trust.
