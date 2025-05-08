Join the ‘Paws and Pastries’ high tea for dogs and support the Atlantis sterilisation initiative
Dog lovers are invited to bring their furry companions along for a memorable afternoon of treats and tail wags at Paws & Pastries, taking place at the President Hotel in Bantry Bay on Saturday, May 24 from 2pm to 5pm.
The event is more than just a tea party, it's a heartfelt fundraising initiative supporting four animal welfare organisations and a vital sterilisation drive in Atlantis.
The initiative, led by Run For The Dogs in partnership with Paws A While, Pit Pals, and The WOWproject, will provide 100 dogs in the Atlantis area with essential veterinary care.
Many of these animals live in communities where access to treatment is limited, and this campaign will help give them a better quality of life.
“We're combining fun with philanthropy where guests and their four-legged companions will enjoy delicious treats while contributing to a cause that improves the lives of animals in underserved communities,” says Jessica Sutcliffe, from the President Hotel.
Guests can look forward to an afternoon of light-hearted activities, all in the name of a good cause.
Dogs can dress in their best for the best-dressed competition, step into the pet photo booth, or make keepsakes with their owners at the paw print art station.
A charity raffle will offer the chance to win prizes from premium pet brands
The high tea menu has been thoughtfully prepared with something for everyone and their dog.
Dogs will be treated to delights such as chicken liver terrine, pumpkin fritters, and peanut butter pupcakes, while their humans enjoy savouries such as Karoo lamb sausage rolls and smoked salmon sandwiches, along with desserts including milk tart éclairs and buttermilk scones.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the sterilisation project in Atlantis
The sterilisation project, which takes place over two days and aims to not only treat 100 dogs, but also help manage the ongoing challenge of stray and neglected animals in the area.
Run For The Dogs, one of the driving forces behind the initiative, is known for its running events where participants are paired with shelter dogs. Instead of paying cash, runners bring donations of dog food, supporting both fitness and furry friends.
Their latest effort, together with fellow organisations, extends that support through life-changing veterinary care.
Tickets for Paws & Pastries cost R300 per dog and R350 per human companion. Booking is essential and can be made via WhatsApp at 071 368 9529 or by emailing [email protected].
