Join the ‘Paws and Pastries’ high tea for dogs and support the Atlantis sterilisation initiative

Paws and Pastries is a high tea event for dogs supporting animal welfare in Atlantis.

Dog lovers are invited to bring their furry companions along for a memorable afternoon of treats and tail wags at Paws & Pastries, taking place at the President Hotel in Bantry Bay on Saturday, May 24 from 2pm to 5pm.

The event is more than just a tea party, it's a heartfelt fundraising initiative supporting four animal welfare organisations and a vital sterilisation drive in Atlantis.

The initiative, led by Run For The Dogs in partnership with Paws A While, Pit Pals, and The WOWproject, will provide 100 dogs in the Atlantis area with essential veterinary care.

Many of these animals live in communities where access to treatment is limited, and this campaign will help give them a better quality of life.

“We're combining fun with philanthropy where guests and their four-legged companions will enjoy delicious treats while contributing to a cause that improves the lives of animals in underserved communities,” says Jessica Sutcliffe, from the President Hotel.

Guests can look forward to an afternoon of light-hearted activities, all in the name of a good cause.

Dogs can dress in their best for the best-dressed competition, step into the pet photo booth, or make keepsakes with their owners at the paw print art station.