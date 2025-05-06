Blind UKZN student graduates cum laude with 14 distinctions
Azraa Ebrahim, who graduated cum laude with 14 distinctions at UKZN.
In a remarkable tale of perseverance and excellence, Azraa Ebrahim, a blind student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Social Science degree, majoring in Religion Studies and Industrial Psychology, earning an astounding 14 distinctions.
Her academic journey began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, an already daunting time for many, which was further complicated by her visual impairment.
“Navigating this path online, coupled with being blind, made familiarising myself with virtual platforms significantly more challenging,” she shared.
Ebrahim credits her success to the steadfast support of her parents, lecturers, peers, and UKZN’s Disability Support Unit. She transitioned from online to in-person learning with the aid of a white cane and screen-reading technologies.
“Despite my initial challenges, I am immensely grateful for the relationships I’ve built, the knowledge I’ve gained and the friends I’ve made along the way.”
Her academic prowess extended beyond the classroom. She presented a paper at the ASRSA Conference 2024, winning Best Student Paper and securing an invitation to publish in the Journal of Islamic Studies.
At the TIP Eid-ul-Adha Eidgah, she delivered a sermon reflecting on discrimination and disability. She also co-presented a paper with Dr Cherry Muslim and Mr Chukwudera Nwodo at the AMS Colloquium 2024, winning Best Paper in their session.
“To ensure I was personally competent, I would begin exam and test preparation a month in advance to account for my slow reading pace,” she explained.
During exam seasons, Ebrahim carefully balanced academic and family responsibilities, with karate offering a much-needed outlet to manage stress.
Currently pursuing her Honours in Religion and Social Transformation through an NRF scholarship, Ebrahim’s research focuses on women-led khutbahs in Islam, rooted in activism and disability inclusion.
“I aspire to be a scholar of Islam and endeavour to eventually enter academia, in order to pedestalise research on disability from a differently abled positionality,” she said.
To students, particularly those living with disabilities, Ebrahim offered this empowering message: “Wear your disability with a badge of pride. Do not look upon it with disgrace, nor attempt to conceal it from societal scrutiny, we must celebrate our uniqueness and challenge socially constructed ways of being.”
Reflecting on her achievement, she said; “Within Muslim communities, it is an uncommon reality for a differently abled Muslim woman to attend university, let alone graduate cum laude. While three years of dedication and determination preceded this moment, I take equal joy in the journey that brought me here.”
Ebrahim expressed deep gratitude to her loved ones.
“To my grandfather, who passed away in 2022, I let your wisdom and memories guide me always. I am immensely appreciative of my supervisor and mentor, Dr Cherry Muslim, whose immense belief in me warrants more recognition and admiration than I could ever express.”
