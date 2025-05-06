Blind UKZN student graduates cum laude with 14 distinctions

In a remarkable tale of perseverance and excellence, Azraa Ebrahim, a blind student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Social Science degree, majoring in Religion Studies and Industrial Psychology, earning an astounding 14 distinctions.

Her academic journey began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, an already daunting time for many, which was further complicated by her visual impairment.

“Navigating this path online, coupled with being blind, made familiarising myself with virtual platforms significantly more challenging,” she shared.

Ebrahim credits her success to the steadfast support of her parents, lecturers, peers, and UKZN’s Disability Support Unit. She transitioned from online to in-person learning with the aid of a white cane and screen-reading technologies.

“Despite my initial challenges, I am immensely grateful for the relationships I’ve built, the knowledge I’ve gained and the friends I’ve made along the way.”