NSRI unveils newly rebuilt St Francis Bay Station with advanced rescue vessels

The newly rebuilt Station 21. Image: NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has re-opened its newly built Station 21 in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape. A ceremony was held, and two state-of-the-art rescue vessels were also handed over to the station. The new vessels are named: the Spirit of St Francis III and the Spirit of ScottSam. Head of the NSRI Fleet and Facilities, Graeme Harding, said the upgraded station and vessel launch systems represent a significant advancement in facilitating life-saving operations along a coastline renowned for its challenging conditions.

The newly reopened station has received two new vessels. Image: NSRI

“For many years, ensuring the safe storage of our rescue boats in this harbour has been challenging due to their direct exposure to the ocean. With the new station and entirely re-engineered lifting system, our vessels are now elevated into a sealed boathouse, fully shielded from the sea below — a first for this base,” Harding said. In the past, boats were kept on open cradles exposed to the elements. Now, when lifted into the homing position, the boathouse is sealed off from the ocean, significantly improving the vessels' protection. The Spirit of St Francis III is a 10.6-metre Gemini Cabin-Class RIB, equipped with twin 250-horsepower four-stroke Suzuki engines and can reach speeds of up to 36 knots. The vessel’s cabin offers vital protection for the crew during prolonged offshore operations in challenging conditions.